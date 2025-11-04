ASRB 2025: NET, ARS, SMS, & STO Exams Admit Card Out; Details Here

ASRB Admit Card 2025 | asrb.org.in

ASRB Admit Card 2025: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), which is part of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), issued the admission certificates for the Combined Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the National Eligibility Test (NET), Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6), and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) Examination-2025.

The examination will be held between November 11 and 13, 2025.

ASRB Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Eligible applicants can download their admit cards by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ASRB at asrb.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Examination/Notifications section.

Step 3: After this, click on the “Admission Certificate for Combined CBT” link.

Step 4: Next, enter the login details such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Now, the ASRB admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the ASRB hall ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Note: Candidates need to take out multiple copies of the admit card and carry a valid photo ID (same as used during registration) to the exam centre.

ASRB 2025: Exam pattern for NET

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is administered as a single computer-based exam. It comprises 150 multiple-choice questions for one point each, to be completed in 2 hours.

Negative marking is used, with a deduction of ⅓ mark for each incorrect response. The test assesses the candidate's subject-specific knowledge at the Master's degree level.

ASRB 2025: Selection process for ARS, SMS-T6 and STO-T6

The recruiting process for the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Subject Matter Specialist (SMS-T6), and Senior Technical Officer (STO-T6) positions involves three stages:

1. Preliminary Exam: MCQ-based online test used for screening.

2. Main Exam: Descriptive paper measuring in-depth knowledge and analytical skills.

3. Interview/Viva-Voce: Final evaluation of research aptitude, communication skills, and professional suitability.

About the ASRB examination

The ASRB exam recruits candidates across key streams in the agriculture sector. It includes the National Eligibility Test (NET) for Assistant Professor/Lecturer roles in agricultural universities, and exams for ARS (Agricultural Research Service) T–6, SMS (Subject Matter Specialist), and STO (Senior Technical Officer) posts. These positions play a critical role in strengthening agricultural research, academic talent, and technical expertise in India, making this examination an important entry point for professionals aspiring to contribute to the field.