 UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 11 Vacancies Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
The online application process for the 11 vacancies has began by the UPPSC on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. The application fee for the Assistant Town Planner position is Rs 125 for General and OBC applicants. Meanwhile, the application cost for the position of Research Assistant is Rs 225 for General and OBC applicants.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
UPPSC Recruitment 2025 | uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is now accepting applications for the roles of Assistant Town Planner and Research Assistant. Aspirants can submit the form on the UPPSC's official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Start of application process: November 3, 2025

2. Last date to apply: December 3, 2025

3. Correction window last date: December 10, 2025

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

There are 11 vacancies for both positions. There are eight vacancies for the position of Assistant Town Planner (Specialised). These are equally distributed between the OBC and SC groups, with four positions allotted for each. Meanwhile, three vacancies are for the Research Assistant post. Two positions are open, with one designated for the OBC group.

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Assistant Town Planner: Applicants must hold a degree or postgraduate diploma in town planning from a recognised institution. They must also be 21 to 40 years old.

Read the official notification for Assistant Town Planner here

2. Research Assistant: Aspirants must be aged between 21 and 40. They must have a degree in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Architecture, or a similar government-recognised certification. Those with Territorial Army experience or an NCC 'B' Certificate will be preferred.

Click here for the Research Assistant notification

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Assistant City Planner or Research Assistant recruitment notification.

Step 3: After this, click on the “Apply Online" link.

Step 4: Next, fill out the registration form with the necessary details, upload the required scanned documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for the Assistant Town Planner position is Rs 125 for General and OBC applicants, while SC/ST and Ex-Servicemen applicants must pay Rs 65. The application cost for the position of Research Assistant is Rs 225 for General and OBC applicants and Rs 105 for SC, ST, and ex-servicemen. All payments, including the minimal online processing fee, must be made online using the official portal.

