CAT 2025 Results Declared At iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link Here

CAT 2025 Results: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results were formally released today, December 24, 2025, by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode. By entering their registered application ID and password on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, candidates who took the national-level MBA entrance exam can now view and download their CAT 2025 scorecards.

With 2.95 lakh applicants registered for the exam, CAT 2025 had high participation. Of them, 2.58 lakh applicants showed up at various testing locations across the country. In terms of gender, there were nine transgender candidates, 1.61 lakh male candidates, and 97,000 female candidates. Over 65% of the candidates fell into the General group, according to category-wise data, indicating a diverse range of candidates.

CAT 2025 Results: Steps to check the result

Applicants can download the CAT scorecards 2025 by following the instructions listed here:

Step 1: You must first go to iimcat.ac.in, the official CAT website.

Step 2: The Candidate Login / Result / Scorecard link must now be clicked.

Step 3: Carefully enter your password and CAT ID or registration number.

Step 4: To access your dashboard, enter your login information.

Step 5: Your CAT 2025 scorecard is now shown on the screen.

Step 6: Get the scorecard in PDF format.

Step 7: Additionally, save a digital copy and print it out for use in upcoming admissions procedures.

Direct link to check the result

CAT 2025 Results: What's next?

The next phase of the MBA journey begins with the release of the CAT 2025 results. IIMs and other participating institutions will start making their shortlists public over the coming days and weeks.These are often determined by a combination of work experience, academic record, and CAT scores. You will advance to the following stages, which include the Written Ability Test, Group Discussion, and Personal Interview, if you are selected.