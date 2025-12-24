 Mumbai-Born Oxford Law Student Viraansh Bhanushali’s Speech On India–Pakistan Policy Goes Viral: Check His Educational Qualifications
Bhanushali grew up in Mumbai and attended NES International School before moving to the UK for higher studies. He is currently studying law (BA Jurisprudence) at St Peter’s College, Oxford. He recounted the 26/11 terrorist attacks, sharing a personal story that reportedly brought a hush to the hall.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Viraansh Bhanushali | Instagram/@viraansh_

A powerful speech by Viraansh Bhanushali, a law student at the University of Oxford, has gone viral on social media. Bhanushali recounted the 26/11 terrorist attacks, sharing a personal story that reportedly brought a hush to the hall. Bhanushali was born in Mumbai and is said to have lived in Dadar near Plaza Cinema.

He said that his aunt was passing through CSMT station at the time of the 26/11 attacks. “Luckily, she took another train; otherwise, she would have been one of those 166 innocent bodies,” he said. He recalled the fear he experienced, describing how his father’s jaw clenched with anger and his mother’s voice trembled over the phone.

Born & Raised In Mumbai

Bhanushali grew up in Mumbai and attended NES International School before moving to the UK for higher studies. He is currently studying law (BA Jurisprudence) at St Peter’s College, Oxford.

At Oxford, he has been actively involved in several leadership roles. He currently serves as Chief of Staff at the Oxford Union and has previously worked as an International Officer. He also helped establish The Oxford Majlis, a platform for cultural and intellectual discussions among students.

