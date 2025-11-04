NSKTU Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 12 Teaching Posts Begins; Check Application Fees Here

NSKTU Recruitment 2025 |

NSKTU Recruitment 2025: The National Sanskrit University (NSKTU), Tirupati, a Central University under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has began with the online application process for 12 teaching posts. The recruitment notification was out on October 18, 2025. After reading the prospectus on the official website of NSKTU at nsktu.ac.in. Applicants should submit their applications online through the recruitment portal at curec.samarth.ac.in. The deadline for applying online is November 30, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM).

Note: Applicants must also send a hard copy of their submitted application, along with all needed documents, to the Registrar, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati - 517507, Andhra Pradesh, by December 10, 2025 (5:30 PM).

NSKTU Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 12 teaching posts are open under various reservation types. Associate and Assistant Professor posts are available in a variety of Sanskrit and associated academic disciplines. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Yoga Vijnana – 1 post

2. Agama – 1 post

3. Nyaya: 1 post

4. Visistadvaita Vedanta: 1 post

5. Sahitya: 2 posts

6. Jyotisha and Vastu: 2 posts

7. Research & Publications: 1 post

8. Vyakarana: 1 post

9. Education: 1 post

10. Sabdabodha Systems & Computational Linguistics: 1 post

NSKTU Recruitment 2025: Documents required

1. Photo

2. Signature

3. X/XII certificate

4. OBC/SC/ST/EWS

5. PwD

6. Academic Qualifications (UG, PG, M.Phil, PhD)

7. Experience Certificate

8. Appointment Letter

9. No Objection Certificate

10. Research and Contribution Academic

11. Research Publications

12. Projects Outcome (Policy documents/Patents)

13. Research Guidance

14. Honors and Awards

15. Invited Lectures

16. Research Projects and Consultancy

NSKTU Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria require candidates to have a strong academic background with a Ph.D. in the relevant or allied discipline, along with a Master’s degree securing at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade). There is no upper age limit for teaching positions, and age relaxation will be provided as per applicable government rules.

Click here to know more about the eligibility criteria

NSKTU Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Male applicants from the UR/OBC/EWS category must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 800. However, SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempt from paying the fee. Separate applications must be submitted for each position.