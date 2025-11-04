IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Details Here

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 | Canva

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, will issue the IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 tomorrow, Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Aspirants who registered for the Common Admission Test 2025 can acquire their admit cards from the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Aspirants should enter the details such as registration number, roll number, and password to download the CAT 2025 hall ticket.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Aspirants can follow the processes listed below to download the IIM CAT Hall Ticket 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Registered Candidate Login” or

“Admit Card” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as user ID/registration number and password and then submit.

Step 4: Next, click on the “Download Admit Card” tab.

Step 5: Now, the IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: After downloading the admit card, the candidate needs to check the details such as the candidate’s full name, registration number/ roll number, date of birth and category, exam date, slot (morning/afternoon/evening), test centre address, candidate’s photo and signature, and important exam day instructions.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025: Documents required

On the exam day, applicants must carry the following documents: printed admit card, valid original photo-ID proof (such as Aadhaar card, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, Driving Licence), recent passport-sized photograph(s), PwD certificate, scribe affidavit, or other special-accommodation documentation, transparent water bottle, and a small pouch for permitted items only.

IIM CAT Exam 2025

CAT 2025 is slated to take place on November 30, 2025. The exam will be administered at test centres in 170 different cities. The CAT 2025 results will be revealed provisionally in the first week of January 2026.