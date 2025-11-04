 IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM CAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Details Here

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Details Here

The IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 will be out tomorrow, Wednesday, November 5, 2025 by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode. CAT 2025 is slated to take place on November 30, 2025 in 170 different cities. Aspirants should enter the details such as registration number, roll number, and password to download the hall ticket.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 | Canva

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, will issue the IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 tomorrow, Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Aspirants who registered for the Common Admission Test 2025 can acquire their admit cards from the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Aspirants should enter the details such as registration number, roll number, and password to download the CAT 2025 hall ticket.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Aspirants can follow the processes listed below to download the IIM CAT Hall Ticket 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

FPJ Shorts
Explained: Why Mumbai Hasn’t Held BMC Elections Since 2022?
Explained: Why Mumbai Hasn’t Held BMC Elections Since 2022?
State Bank Of India Reports 6.4% Increase In Net Profit To ₹21,504.49 Crore
State Bank Of India Reports 6.4% Increase In Net Profit To ₹21,504.49 Crore
RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions
RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO

Step 2: Click on the “Registered Candidate Login” or

“Admit Card” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as user ID/registration number and password and then submit.

Step 4: Next, click on the “Download Admit Card” tab.

Step 5: Now, the IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read Also
GATE 2026: Correction Window Last Date Extended Till November 10; Details Here
article-image

Note: After downloading the admit card, the candidate needs to check the details such as the candidate’s full name, registration number/ roll number, date of birth and category, exam date, slot (morning/afternoon/evening), test centre address, candidate’s photo and signature, and important exam day instructions.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025: Documents required

On the exam day, applicants must carry the following documents: printed admit card, valid original photo-ID proof (such as Aadhaar card, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, Driving Licence), recent passport-sized photograph(s), PwD certificate, scribe affidavit, or other special-accommodation documentation, transparent water bottle, and a small pouch for permitted items only.

IIM CAT Exam 2025

CAT 2025 is slated to take place on November 30, 2025. The exam will be administered at test centres in 170 different cities. The CAT 2025 results will be revealed provisionally in the first week of January 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical...

RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical...

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Details Here

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Colleges Record Highest NSS Enrolment In India

Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Colleges Record Highest NSS Enrolment In India

President Murmu Urges Students To Contribute To Nation-Building, Calls Education Foundation Of...

President Murmu Urges Students To Contribute To Nation-Building, Calls Education Foundation Of...

TNTET 2025 Hall Ticket Released For Paper I And II At trb.tn.gov.in; Exam To Be Held On November 15...

TNTET 2025 Hall Ticket Released For Paper I And II At trb.tn.gov.in; Exam To Be Held On November 15...