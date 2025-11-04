GATE 2026: Correction Window Last Date Extended Till November 10; Details Here

GATE Correction Window 2026 | gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE Correction Window 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati, has extended the GATE 2026 correction window date. The correction window has been extended to November 10, 2025. Candidates can examine and make modifications to their application forms on the IIT GATE official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026: How to make corrections?

All candidates who want to make changes to their application forms can do so by following the processes listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: After this, candidates need to login to the account, and then the application form will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Next, check the application form and then make the changes where necessary.

Step 4: Once the corrections are done, submit the form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to make the correction

GATE Exam 2026: Admit card release date

The admit card will be released in January 2026. Applicants must bring a printed copy of the Admit Card on A4 paper to the examination for verification, as well as a valid original photo ID, as mentioned in the online application form. The hall ticket is only valid if the candidate's photograph and signature are clear.

GATE 2026: Exam dates and pattern

The GATE 2026 examination will take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025. All GATE 2026 test papers will last three hours (four hours if candidates use compensatory time) and will consist of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. The examination will automatically end once the time limit has been reached.

GATE 2026 Scores: Where it can be used?

Admission to master's and doctoral programs in engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities at universities backed by the Ministry of Education and other government organizations is possible based on the scores. Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also accept the GATE score.