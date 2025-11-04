PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 750 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 | pnb.bank.in

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started the application process for the position of Local Bank Officer. Qualified applicants can apply online at PNB's official website at pnb.bank.in. This recruitment campaign will fill 750 positions in the organisation. The deadline to apply is November 23, 2025.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Applicants must be a graduate in any discipline from a university/institution recognised/approved by the Government of India or its regulatory agencies.

2. Applicants must have a valid mark-sheet/degree certificate proving that they are a graduate on the day of registration, and state the percentage of marks received in graduation while enrolling online.

3. The age limit for applying should be between 20 and 30 years.

Read the official notification here

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure for the post of Local Bank Officer will be done in four steps, namely: I. Online Written Test II. Screening III. Language Proficiency Test, followed by IV. Personal Interview.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PNB at pnb.bank.in/Recruitments.aspx.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 - Apply Online” link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves by using their details, such as email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Now, fill out all the details, upload documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

There will be negative marking for incorrect responses. Each wrong answer will forfeit one-fourth of the marks allotted to that question. Applicants must get a minimum qualifying mark of 40% for the General/EWS category and 35% for the Reserved category in each section.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹1180/- for general candidates and ₹59/- for SC/ST/PwBD applicants. Payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets, or UPI by entering the information requested on the page. For further information, aspirants can visit PNB's official website.