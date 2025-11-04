HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 28 Vacancies Underway; Read Guidelines here

HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025 | hbtu.ac.in

HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: The online applications for regular faculty and administrative positions in various departments are underway by the Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU). Candidates can submit their form on the official website of HBTU at hbtu.ac.in. The last date to apply online is November 28, 2025 (Friday) till 5 PM.

HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The notification states that vacancies are allotted across UR, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST categories, and the overall number of posts is subject to change. The university reserves the right to modify, cancel, or withdraw any advertised positions without prior notice.

Along with faculty positions, HBTU has also invited applications for Medical Officer (PC-19), Computer Programmer (PC-23), and Controller of Examination (PC-24). Certain administrative roles are indicated as “likely to fall vacant” in early 2026.

HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Salary Structure

Selected candidates will receive salaries as per government pay levels — Professor (Pay Level-14), Associate Professor (Pay Level-13A1), and Assistant Professor (Pay Level-10), along with applicable allowances and benefits.

HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 15 October 2025

2. Last date to apply: 28 November 2025 (5:00 PM)

3. Display of Academic Score/API: 16 December 2025 (7:00 PM)

4. Last Date for objections on API: 23 December 2025 (5:00 PM)

5. Display of Final API Score: 26 December 2025 (7:00 PM)

6. Admit Card release date (written test): 31 December 2025 – 3 January 2026

7. Written test date: 4 January 2026 (12:00 – 2:00 PM)

8. Result release date: 4 January 2026 (9:00 PM)

9. Interview Schedule: 21–27 January 2026

HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Important instructions

The instructions for this recruitment are:

1. Eligibility criteria regarding qualifications and experience will be as per AICTE/UGC/AKTU and relevant regulatory authority norms.

2. Applicants seeking consideration for more than one position must submit individual applications and pay separate fees for each post.

3. Reservation benefits will be provided in accordance with the Government of Uttar Pradesh rules.

4. Candidates with Ph.D. degrees from foreign institutions must present an Equivalence Certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), unless exempted.

5. Candidates currently employed must apply through the proper channel.

HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS candidates must pay Rs. 2,000 as the application fee, while the fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 1,500. Applicants should ensure timely payment to complete their registration process successfully.