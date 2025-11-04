NABARD Grade A 2025 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Fees, And Application Process

NABARD Grade A 2025 Notification Out: The NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025 was officially announced on November 4, 2025, by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on its website. This announcement provides access to the esteemed role of Assistant Manager in Grade 'A' across multiple disciplines.

NABARD Grade A 2025 Notification Out: Important dates

Application start date: November 8, 2025

Last date to submit the application form: November 30, 2025

Last date to pay the application fee: November 30, 2025

NABARD Grade A 2025 Notification Out: Vacancy details

General – Candidates from any discipline can apply.

Agriculture – Open for candidates with an agriculture-related background.

Finance – For applicants with commerce or finance qualifications.

IT – For candidates with computer science or IT backgrounds.

Engineering – Open to candidates with engineering degrees.

Development Management – For those with expertise in development or public management.

Human Resource Management – For candidates with HR or management specialisations.

NABARD Grade A 2025 Notification Out: Eligibility critiera

For every stream, NABARD has established distinct academic requirements:

General Discipline: Postgraduate or MBA with a reduced percentage requirement, or a bachelor's degree with at least 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Finance Stream: MBA/PGDM (Finance), BBA/BMS (Finance/Banking), or comparable degrees.

IT Stream: DOEACC "B" level or a bachelor's or master's degree in CS/IT/Electronics/Data Science/AI/ML.

Agriculture and Related Fields: Degrees in food processing, horticulture, forestry, fisheries, veterinary science, and agriculture.

Engineering: areas of civil, electrical, environmental, and geoinformatics.

Rajbhasha: Hindi/English bachelor's degree with a postgraduate diploma in translation or Hindi/English master's degree with the other language as a core topic.

HR and Development Management: degrees in pertinent HR and social science courses.

NABARD Grade A 2025 Notification Out: Application fees

Category-wise fees: Each category has a different application cost for the NABARD Grade A recruitment.

SC / ST / PwBD candidates: ₹150

All other categories: ₹800

Payment mode: Fees must be paid online only before the deadline.

Important note: Incomplete applications or those without fee payment will not be accepted.

NABARD Grade A 2025 Notification Out: Steps to apply

Candidates who meet the requirements can register online by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to the recruitment section of the NABARD website.

Step 2: Click the application link for "Assistant Manager (RDBS) – 2025."

Step 3: Enter your email address and mobile number when registering.

Step 4: Enter your qualifications and personal information.

Step 5: Add your signature (10–20 KB) and a scanned photo (20–50 KB).

Step 6: Select your preferred exam city.

Step 7: Use digital methods to pay the application cost.

Step 8: Download and submit the copy of the confirmation.

NABARD Grade A 2025 Notification Out: Recruitment process

Stage 1: Preliminary Examination (Prelims)

Stage 2: Main Examination (Mains)

Stage 3: Interview Round

Candidates will be evaluated on reasoning, numeric ability, English, computer expertise, general awareness, and topics pertaining to agricultural and rural development.