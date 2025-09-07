SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 Dates Out; Admit Card Soon

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 | Canva

SBI Clerk Prelims Exams 2025: The dates for the 2025 Junior Associates-Customer Support and Sales (or SBI Clerk) recruitment exam have been released by the State Bank of India. Aspirants can check the dates on sbi.co.in, the official website. The SBI intends to fill 6589 Junior Associate posts (including normal and backlog).

SBI Clerk 2025: Important dates

The online preliminary test will take place on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. It should be noted that the online registration for SBI Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales closed on August 26, 2025.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exams 2025: Admit card

The official website will also add the link to get the admit card, which will be accessible shortly.

Candidates can follow the processes outlined below to download the admit card once it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the SBI Clerk prelims admit card 2025 download link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the SBI Clerk prelims hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read Also Homeopathy Doctors To Be Registered Separately, CCMP Course Allows Allopathy Practice

SBI Clerk 2025: Age limit

Candidates for the exam must be between 20 and 28 years old on April 1, 2025.

SBI Clerk 2025: Exam pattern

The preliminary test will be 100 marks and will consist of objective-type questions. Candidates must take the exam within one hour.

There will be 190 questions in the main exam, worth 200 points. The duration of the exam is two hours and forty minutes.

SBI Clerk 2025: Selection process

The online preliminary exam, chosen students will take the main exam as well as a language test.

Those who were provisionally chosen and did not study a specific local language of the state for which they applied in grade 10 or 12 will be given the "Local Language Proficiency Test."