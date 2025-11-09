GUJCET 2026 Exam Scheduled For March 29; Application Dates To Be Announced Soon

GUJCET 2026 Exam Dates |

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, announced that GUJCET 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, March 29th, 2026. The test will be compulsory for Science stream students of Group A, B and AB seeking admissions to degree engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in the State.

Exam Purpose and Importance

GUJCET is an important entrance exam at the Class 12 Science level, particularly for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat. This test, under a government resolution since 2017, decides standardised admissions in every college in the state.

Application Form and Information Booklet

The online application form of GUJCET 2026 and information booklet will be available shortly on the official website at gseb.org. A separate notification will be issued by the board outlining the form submission dates and fee payment dates.

Exam Timing and Centres

The test will be conducted between 10 am and 4 pm at district-level centres. Students will be able to appear in the exam in Gujarati, English, or Hindi, as the papers will be available in all three languages.

Exam Pattern

GUJCET 2026: The test will be a multiple-choice question-type examination:

Physics & Chemistry: Combined paper, 80 questions, 40 each, 80 marks, duration 120 minutes

Mathematics & Biology: Separate papers, 40 questions each, 40 marks, duration 50 minutes per paper

OMR sheets will be used to mark responses.

The structured format aims to test proficiency in core Science subjects among students while maintaining a standardized evaluation system.

Key Takeaways for Students

-GUJCET is compulsory for students of Science while seeking admission in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat.

-Application dates, deadlines, and other guidelines will be declared officially on the website - gseb.org.

-Preparation based on MCQ-based syllabus in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology is essential.

The announcement of the GUJCET 2026 date should, therefore, encourage students to start planning their preparation and stay updated for the application release to ensure timely registration.