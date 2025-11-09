 GUJCET 2026 Exam Scheduled For March 29; Application Dates To Be Announced Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGUJCET 2026 Exam Scheduled For March 29; Application Dates To Be Announced Soon

GUJCET 2026 Exam Scheduled For March 29; Application Dates To Be Announced Soon

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the GUJCET 2026 exam for March 29, 2026. The test is mandatory for Science stream students seeking admission to degree engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in Gujarat. The online application form and information booklet will be released soon on gseb.org.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
GUJCET 2026 Exam Dates |

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, announced that GUJCET 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, March 29th, 2026. The test will be compulsory for Science stream students of Group A, B and AB seeking admissions to degree engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in the State.

Exam Purpose and Importance

GUJCET is an important entrance exam at the Class 12 Science level, particularly for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat. This test, under a government resolution since 2017, decides standardised admissions in every college in the state.

Application Form and Information Booklet

FPJ Shorts
Rapido Expects To Start Working On IPO By 2026-End: Co-founder Aravind Sanka
Rapido Expects To Start Working On IPO By 2026-End: Co-founder Aravind Sanka
Mumbai News: Father Acquitted In Minor Daughter's Sexual Assault Case As Testimonies, Evidence Fail To Corroborate Allegations
Mumbai News: Father Acquitted In Minor Daughter's Sexual Assault Case As Testimonies, Evidence Fail To Corroborate Allegations
Good News Mumbaikars! 70-km Integrated Tunnel Network Project Progresses As MMRDA Prepares Work On DPR | Here's All You Need To Know
Good News Mumbaikars! 70-km Integrated Tunnel Network Project Progresses As MMRDA Prepares Work On DPR | Here's All You Need To Know
VIDEO: PM Modi Unveils ₹8,260 Crore Projects, Urges Uttarakhand To Chart Roadmap For 2047
VIDEO: PM Modi Unveils ₹8,260 Crore Projects, Urges Uttarakhand To Chart Roadmap For 2047

The online application form of GUJCET 2026 and information booklet will be available shortly on the official website at gseb.org. A separate notification will be issued by the board outlining the form submission dates and fee payment dates.

Exam Timing and Centres

The test will be conducted between 10 am and 4 pm at district-level centres. Students will be able to appear in the exam in Gujarati, English, or Hindi, as the papers will be available in all three languages.

Read Also
Rajasthan Board Exams: RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27
article-image

Exam Pattern

GUJCET 2026: The test will be a multiple-choice question-type examination:

Physics & Chemistry: Combined paper, 80 questions, 40 each, 80 marks, duration 120 minutes

Mathematics & Biology: Separate papers, 40 questions each, 40 marks, duration 50 minutes per paper

OMR sheets will be used to mark responses.

The structured format aims to test proficiency in core Science subjects among students while maintaining a standardized evaluation system.

Key Takeaways for Students

-GUJCET is compulsory for students of Science while seeking admission in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat.

-Application dates, deadlines, and other guidelines will be declared officially on the website - gseb.org.

-Preparation based on MCQ-based syllabus in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology is essential.

The announcement of the GUJCET 2026 date should, therefore, encourage students to start planning their preparation and stay updated for the application release to ensure timely registration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GUJCET 2026 Exam Scheduled For March 29; Application Dates To Be Announced Soon

GUJCET 2026 Exam Scheduled For March 29; Application Dates To Be Announced Soon

ONGC Extends Deadline For 2025 Apprentice Recruitment; 2,743 Vacancies Announced

ONGC Extends Deadline For 2025 Apprentice Recruitment; 2,743 Vacancies Announced

Indore News: 9-Year-Old Flags Multiple Errors In Olympiad Prep Books, Publisher Admits Oversight

Indore News: 9-Year-Old Flags Multiple Errors In Olympiad Prep Books, Publisher Admits Oversight

UP NEET PG 2025: Merit List To Be Released On November 10; Registration Closes Soon

UP NEET PG 2025: Merit List To Be Released On November 10; Registration Closes Soon

UGC NET December 2025: Application Correction Facility To Begin Tomorrow; Check Editable Fields

UGC NET December 2025: Application Correction Facility To Begin Tomorrow; Check Editable Fields