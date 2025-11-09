Rajasthan Board Exams: RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27

RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27 | Image: Canva

Rajasthan's School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar on Saturday announced a major reform in the state education system in Kota. Students of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, will get two opportunities annually to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, starting from the 2026-27 academic session.

First Attempt Mandatory, Second Attempt for Score Improvement

In the new system, every student has to appear in the first exam that is conducted in February–March. Those who want to improve their scores could reappear in the second attempt in May–June, covering up to three subjects. The second exam will be for the complete syllabus, and no topics or question formats are excluded.

राजस्थान शिक्षा बोर्ड की ऐतिहासिक पहल....



अगले शैक्षणिक सत्र से राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की परीक्षाएँ वर्ष में दो बार आयोजित की जाएँगी।

सभी विद्यार्थियों के लिए प्रथम परीक्षा अनिवार्य होगी, जबकि उत्तीर्ण एवं पूरक विद्यार्थी अधिकतम तीन विषयों में द्वितीय अवसर परीक्षा देकर… — Madan Dilawar (@madandilawar) November 8, 2025

A student who does not take the first exam due to medical conditions or on grounds that have been approved by the district education officer, will also be allowed to take the second attempt. Supplementary students can also enhance their grades in a maximum of three subjects, including their supplementary papers.

Examination Fees and “Best of Two Attempts” Policy

The examination fee for both attempts will remain the same. The “best of two attempts” policy adopted by RBSE will ensure that the marks obtained by candidates in either of the exams will be considered in the final result.

Objective: Reduced Stress, Flexibility, and Better Results

Minister Madan Dilawar said such a change would help reduce exam stress, give more flexibility to students, and make Rajasthan's education system align with the progressive goals of NEP-2020.

He added, "This historic initiative will provide students more opportunities and a fair chance to improve results, making board exams less stressful and more student-friendly."