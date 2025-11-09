 Rajasthan Board Exams: RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Board Exams: RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27

Rajasthan Board Exams: RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct Class 10 and 12 exams twice a year from 2026–27. All students must appear in the first exam, while those who qualify or have supplementary results can retake up to three subjects in the second attempt. The “best of two attempts” policy will apply, aiming to reduce stress and improve results.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27 | Image: Canva

Rajasthan's School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar on Saturday announced a major reform in the state education system in Kota. Students of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, will get two opportunities annually to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, starting from the 2026-27 academic session.

First Attempt Mandatory, Second Attempt for Score Improvement

In the new system, every student has to appear in the first exam that is conducted in February–March. Those who want to improve their scores could reappear in the second attempt in May–June, covering up to three subjects. The second exam will be for the complete syllabus, and no topics or question formats are excluded.

A student who does not take the first exam due to medical conditions or on grounds that have been approved by the district education officer, will also be allowed to take the second attempt. Supplementary students can also enhance their grades in a maximum of three subjects, including their supplementary papers.

FPJ Shorts
'We Support Policies, Not Parties': Mohan Bhagwat Clarifies RSS Role In Politics - VIDEO
'We Support Policies, Not Parties': Mohan Bhagwat Clarifies RSS Role In Politics - VIDEO
Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format And Duration
Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format And Duration
Now Online Payments Possible Without Internet, Indian Overseas Bank Launches New UPI 123Pay Service
Now Online Payments Possible Without Internet, Indian Overseas Bank Launches New UPI 123Pay Service
'All Are Welcome In Sangh As Sons Of Bharat Mata': Mohan Bhagwat On Muslims In RSS – Video
'All Are Welcome In Sangh As Sons Of Bharat Mata': Mohan Bhagwat On Muslims In RSS – Video
Read Also
UP: 16, Including 3 Education Officials, Booked In Ballia For Fake Teacher Appointment and ₹95...
article-image

Examination Fees and “Best of Two Attempts” Policy

The examination fee for both attempts will remain the same. The “best of two attempts” policy adopted by RBSE will ensure that the marks obtained by candidates in either of the exams will be considered in the final result.

Objective: Reduced Stress, Flexibility, and Better Results

Minister Madan Dilawar said such a change would help reduce exam stress, give more flexibility to students, and make Rajasthan's education system align with the progressive goals of NEP-2020.

He added, "This historic initiative will provide students more opportunities and a fair chance to improve results, making board exams less stressful and more student-friendly."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format...

Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format...

Haryana Crime: Class 11 Student Critically Injured After Being Shot By Classmate In Gurugram

Haryana Crime: Class 11 Student Critically Injured After Being Shot By Classmate In Gurugram

Rajasthan Board Exams: RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27

Rajasthan Board Exams: RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In...

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In...

UP: 16, Including 3 Education Officials, Booked In Ballia For Fake Teacher Appointment and ₹95...

UP: 16, Including 3 Education Officials, Booked In Ballia For Fake Teacher Appointment and ₹95...