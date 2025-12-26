 JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip To Be Released In First Week Of January At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip To Be Released In First Week Of January At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip To Be Released In First Week Of January At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency will release the JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip in the first week of January at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their allotted exam city and date. Session 1 exams will be held from January 21 to 30.

City Intimation Slip Soon | Canva

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip: The JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip will be made available online by the National Testing Agency during the first week of January 2026. The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, allows candidates to obtain the JEE Main city notification slip. To get the JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026, they must enter their application number and password. They will be aware of the name of the city where the exam centre will be assigned by NTA.

The exam date will be announced along with the JEE Main 2026 city notification slip. Thus, the students will also learn their assigned JEE Main 2026 exam date using the JEE Main 2026 advanced city notification slip.

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip: Important details

JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip release: First week of January 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam dates: January 21 to January 30, 2026

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download city intimation slip

To download the city notification slip for the NTA JEE Main exam, candidates must follow these instructions:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the JEE Main exam city notification slip download link after scrolling through the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, or birthdate on the login page.

Step 4: The JEE Main City notification will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Save it after downloading it.

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip: Admit card

Shortly after the exam city slip is given, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 admission card will be made available. After downloading the exam city slip, candidates should make sure they have everything they need to go to the testing location before the test starts. For the purpose of verification, the JEE Main admit card and a legitimate form of identification must be brought to the centre.

