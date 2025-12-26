CLAT Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow At 10 PM; Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Counselling 2026: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) counselling 2026 registration ends tomorrow, December 27, 2025, at 10 p.m., according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates may register on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, if they have been asked to take part in CLAT counselling in 2026.

CLAT Counselling 2026: Important date

Round 1 allotment list release: January 7, 2026

Fee payment and seat confirmation window: January 7 to January 15, 2026

CLAT Counselling 2026: Fees

General category candidates: ₹30,000

Other categories: ₹20,000

CLAT Counselling 2026: Steps to register

Candidates who meet the requirements can register for counselling online by doing the following:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Enter your registered login information to access the CLAT 2026 candidate portal.

Step 3: Verify the counselling invitation that appears on the dashboard.

Step 4: Select "Make Payment."

Step 5: Enter the necessary bank information and continue

Step 6: Pay the counselling price according to your category.

Step 7: Enter your preferred NLU

• UG (5-year LLB): Up to 15 choices

• PG (LLM): A maximum of five choices

Step 8: Carefully go over every detail before submitting the form.

Step 9: For future reference, save or snap a screenshot of the confirmation page.

CLAT Counselling 2026: Freeze, Float, and Exit option

During the counselling rounds, a candidate who will be assigned a seat at any NLU may choose to "freeze," "float," or "exit."

Freeze option: Candidates can "freeze" the seat allocation if they are unhappy with their assigned seat, accept it, and have no interest in taking part in additional rounds of seat distribution.

Float option: Candidates may select the "float" option if they have been assigned their first preference NLU and would like to "open" the chance of receiving a higher preference NLU seat.

Exit option: A candidate has the option to "exit" the admissions counselling process if, at any point after completing the registration process, they decide not to take part in the counselling.