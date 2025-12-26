 Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round-2 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Check PDF Here
The Maharashtra State CET Cell has declared the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round-2 seat allotment result. Candidates can check their selection status online. Those allotted seats must report to institutes between December 27 and 30 to complete admission.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round-2 Seat Allotment Result: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round-2 seat allocation results. On its official website, candidates who participated in the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can now view their selection list and allocation status.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round-2 Seat Allotment Result: Important dates

Round-2 seat matrix published: December 22, 2025

Choice filling and locking window: December 22 to December 24, 2025

Round-2 seat allotment result declared: December 26, 2025

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round-2 Seat Allotment Result: Institute reporting (Round-2):

Reporting dates: December 27 to December 30, 2025

Note: Reporting within the given timeline is mandatory; failure to report may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round-2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can use the procedures listed below to verify their allotment status:

Step 1: Go to the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra's official website, mahacet.org.

Step 2: Enter your NEET PG application credentials to log in.

Step 3: Click the link for the Round-2 seat allocation and selection list.

Step 4: Check the allotment information by downloading the PDF.

Direct link to check the result pdf

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025:

The Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round-1 counselling results are also available for candidates to download from the official website. For additional information about counselling rounds and admission guidelines, students are encouraged to frequently visit the official website.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round-2 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Check PDF Here

