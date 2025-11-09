 UP: 16, Including 3 Education Officials, Booked In Ballia For Fake Teacher Appointment and ₹95 Lakh Fraud, One Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: 16, Including 3 Education Officials, Booked In Ballia For Fake Teacher Appointment and ₹95 Lakh Fraud, One Held

UP: 16, Including 3 Education Officials, Booked In Ballia For Fake Teacher Appointment and ₹95 Lakh Fraud, One Held

The FIR registered at the Dokati police station on Friday was based on complaints filed by Amar Nath Yadav of Nagara area, Shahid Ansari of Sikandarpur, and Sunil Tiwari of Rasra.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Sixteen people, including three officials of the Basic Education Department, have been booked for allegedly duping several people after promising them permanent teaching jobs in two government-aided junior high schools here and issuing fake appointment letters. | Representative Image

Ballia: Sixteen people, including three officials of the Basic Education Department, have been booked for allegedly duping several people after promising them permanent teaching jobs in two government-aided junior high schools here and issuing fake appointment letters, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused has been arrested, a police officer said.

The FIR registered at the Dokati police station on Friday was based on complaints filed by Amar Nath Yadav of Nagara area, Shahid Ansari of Sikandarpur, and Sunil Tiwari of Rasra.

The complainants alleged that the accused--Block Education Officers Durga Prasad Singh, Jayram Pal, and Yashwant Singh, along with school manager Rama Tiwari, principal Ajay Kumar Sah, and chairman Anand Prakash Tiwari -- allegedly collected Rs 25 lakh from Ansari, Rs 31 lakh from Tiwari, and Rs 39.5 lakh from Yadav, among others, promising permanent teaching appointments at Kanya Junior High School in Lalganj and Rashtrapurva Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Lutaipur Bahuara.

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: New Dashcam Video Captures Exact Moment Doomed UPS Cargo Plane Exploded Over Kentucky And Killed 13
WATCH: New Dashcam Video Captures Exact Moment Doomed UPS Cargo Plane Exploded Over Kentucky And Killed 13
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In Tawang
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In Tawang
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Mumbai: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh Demands Accountability In Multi-Crore Pune Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar
Mumbai: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh Demands Accountability In Multi-Crore Pune Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar
Read Also
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Orders Inquiry After Students Allegedly Sing RSS 'Gana...
article-image

The accused allegedly issued forged appointment and approval letters after collecting the money.

When the complainants demanded a refund, the school chairman reportedly issued cheques that later bounced, police said.

The complainants also alleged that they were abused and threatened when they sought repayment.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said one accused, Rupesh Kumar Tiwari, has been arrested and sent to jail, while efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

Read Also
WBSSC Launches New Website After Old Portal Glitches Leave Aspirants Stranded While Trying To Get...
article-image

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal intimidation, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In...

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In...

UP: 16, Including 3 Education Officials, Booked In Ballia For Fake Teacher Appointment and ₹95...

UP: 16, Including 3 Education Officials, Booked In Ballia For Fake Teacher Appointment and ₹95...

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Orders Inquiry After Students Allegedly Sing RSS 'Gana...

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Orders Inquiry After Students Allegedly Sing RSS 'Gana...

WBSSC Launches New Website After Old Portal Glitches Leave Aspirants Stranded While Trying To Get...

WBSSC Launches New Website After Old Portal Glitches Leave Aspirants Stranded While Trying To Get...

Assam Tragedy: 3 Engineering Students Drown In Waterfall In Dima Hasao

Assam Tragedy: 3 Engineering Students Drown In Waterfall In Dima Hasao