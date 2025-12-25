 Telangana: Several Students Injured After School Picnic Bus Overturns In Mahbubnagar
A school bus carrying students on a picnic to Jalavihar overturned after colliding with a car near Keti Reddy Palli in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district. Several students were injured and shifted to a local hospital. Minister Vakiti Srihari visited the injured, ensured treatment, helped clear traffic, and ordered a probe into the accident.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Telangana: Several Students Injured After School Picnic Bus Overturns In Mahbubnagar | Representational Image

Mahbubnagar (Telangana): A school bus carrying students overturned after an accident involving a car near Keti Reddy Palli in Balanagar Mandal of Mahabubnagar District on Thursday.

The students were on a picnic to Jalavihar when the accident occurred.

According to the police, several students were injured and shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a Mahabubnagar police official, "This incident happened today early morning hours while the school bus was on route for a Picnic to Jalavihar. Several Students got injuries and were shifted to the local hospital for further treatment, and more details will be provided later." Minister Vakiti Srihari visited the injured students to extend his support and offer words of comfort. His presence was intended to reassure those experiencing the emotional aftermath of the accident, as reported by the Minister's team.

article-image

According to a release from Minister Srihari's team, he personally called doctors in Shadnagar and instructed them to provide the best possible treatment to the injured students. He further ordered officials to stay close to the students and ensure all their needs were met.

At the scene of the accident, the Minister personally helped push aside a car involved in the collision. He then coordinated the removal of the overturned bus using a crane. As a massive traffic jam had formed on the highway leading toward Hyderabad, the Minister himself stepped in to clear the traffic, according to a release.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

