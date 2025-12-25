XAT 2026 Admit Card Released At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4

XAT 2026 Admit Card: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2026) admit card for MBA admission was released today, December 25, by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur. Candidates can use their working email address and password to download the XAT admission card 2026 from the official website, xatononline.in.

XAT 2026 Admit Card: Important details

Exam Date: January 4, 2026

Exam Mode: Computer-based test (CBT)

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

XAT 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, xatonline.in.

Step 2: To log in, enter your password and registered email address.

Step 3: Click the "XAT 2026 Admit Card" link on the dashboard.

Step 4: Download the entrance card and make sure all the details are correct.

Step 5: Print off a minimum of two clear copies to utilise on test day.

Direct link to download admit card

XAT 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on XAT 2026 Admit Card

Mandatory Document

The admit card is compulsory for entry into the examination centre.

Candidate Details

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Photograph

Exam Information

Exam date

Exam time

Test Centre Details

Complete address of the examination centre

Exam-day Instructions

Important guidelines and instructions to be followed on the exam day

XAT 2026 Admit Card: Exam pattern

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning

Tests reading comprehension, language skills, and logical thinking

Decision Making

Assesses judgement and ability to handle practical, real-life business situations

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation

Evaluates mathematical skills, numerical ability, and data interpretation

General Knowledge

Covers static GK and current affairs to assess general awareness