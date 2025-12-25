XAT 2026 Admit Card Released At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4

XAT 2026 Admit Card: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2026) admit card for MBA admission was released today, December 25, by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur. Candidates can use their working email address and password to download the XAT admission card 2026 from the official website, xatononline.in.
XAT 2026 Admit Card: Important details
Exam Date: January 4, 2026
Exam Mode: Computer-based test (CBT)
Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
XAT 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website, xatonline.in.
Step 2: To log in, enter your password and registered email address.
Step 3: Click the "XAT 2026 Admit Card" link on the dashboard.
Step 4: Download the entrance card and make sure all the details are correct.
Step 5: Print off a minimum of two clear copies to utilise on test day.
Direct link to download admit card
XAT 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on XAT 2026 Admit Card
Mandatory Document
The admit card is compulsory for entry into the examination centre.
Candidate Details
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Photograph
Exam Information
Exam date
Exam time
Test Centre Details
Complete address of the examination centre
Exam-day Instructions
Important guidelines and instructions to be followed on the exam day
XAT 2026 Admit Card: Exam pattern
Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning
Tests reading comprehension, language skills, and logical thinking
Decision Making
Assesses judgement and ability to handle practical, real-life business situations
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation
Evaluates mathematical skills, numerical ability, and data interpretation
General Knowledge
Covers static GK and current affairs to assess general awareness