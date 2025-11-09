ONGC Extends Deadline For 2025 Apprentice Recruitment; 2,743 Vacancies Announced

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | Image: Canva

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has extended the last date of receipt of applications for the 2025 Apprentice Recruitment Drive. Under the Apprentices Act, the initiative invites applications to fill 2,743 apprentice posts in different trades and disciplines. The candidates can apply for the posts through the official website at ongcindia.com by November 17, 2025.

Extended Opportunity for Job Seekers

The extended application window gives more time to applicants from 10th pass to Bachelor’s degree holders, hailing from different educational backgrounds, to complete their registrations.

Available Positions and Remuneration

The recruitment is for various posts such as Computer Operator, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Mechanic Diesel, Lab Chemist, Executive HR, and Secretarial Office Assistant.

Applicants selected as apprentices will get a monthly stipend ranging from ₹9,600 to ₹12,300, depending on the role and qualification.

Eligibility and Age Criteria

Applicants must be between 18 and 24 years old as of November 6, 2025 (date of birth between November 6, 2001 and November 6, 2007).

Age relaxations apply:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwBD: 10 years

Educational Qualifications

ITI Certificate Holders: Eligible for Computer Operator, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, and Mechanic Diesel trades.

Graduates (B.Sc. / BBA): Eligible to apply for Lab Chemist and Executive HR posts.

Any Discipline: Graduates eligible for Secretarial Office Assistant positions.

Detailed qualification requirements are given in the official notification on the ONGC website.

Selection Process

Selection for apprenticeship would be purely merit-based, where the marks obtained in the qualifying exam would be considered. In cases of a tie, the older candidate would get preference. ONGC has also made it clear that any form of canvassing or influencing the process would result in cancellation of candidature.

How to Apply

All the eligible and interested candidates need to visit ongcindia.com, to fill out the application form before November 17, 2025. The candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification for trade-specific requirements and guidelines.