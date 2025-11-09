 UP NEET PG 2025: Merit List To Be Released On November 10; Registration Closes Soon
UP NEET PG 2025: Merit List To Be Released On November 10; Registration Closes Soon

UP NEET PG 2025: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will release the UP NEET PG 2025 merit list on November 10. Registration and security deposit close the same day at 2 PM. Choice filling runs from November 11–14, and seat allotment results will be announced on November 17 through the official portal upneet.gov.in.

Updated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
UP NEET PG 2025 | Official Website

UP NEET PG 2025: The merit list for UP NEET PG 2025 will be declared tomorrow, November 10, by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, a major development in the postgraduate medical admission process of the state. The counselling registrations that began on November 6 will end on the same day at 2 PM on November 10, 2025.

Crucial Phase for Postgraduate Medical Admissions

Counselling for admission to MD, MS, Diploma, and MDS courses in both government and private medical and dental colleges of Uttar Pradesh will be done through the UP NEET PG counselling process. The candidate should have a valid NEET PG 2025 rank and should have completed the internship on or before the stipulated date.

Counselling Schedule at a Glance

Candidates have to follow the official timeline strictly in order to secure a place in the process:

Registration & Security Deposit: November 6 – 10, 2025 (till 2 PM)

Merit List Publication: November 10, 2025

Filling of Choices: November 11 – 14, 2025 (up to 2 PM)

Seat Allotment Result: November 17, 2025

Allotment Letter Download: November 18 – 22, 2025

All procedures will be conducted online through the official portal — upneet.gov.in.

Key Guidelines for Candidates

Mandatory service bond: As stipulated, candidates who get an admission in government colleges have to serve a two-year service bond. The candidates failing to do so will have to pay ₹40 lakh as penalty money.

Document Verification: A valid NEET PG rank card and internship completion certificate are mandatory at the time of registration to validate the eligibility.

Next Steps

Following the merit list, the shortlisted candidates will be able to fill in their choices from November 11 to 14. The seat allotment result will be declared on November 17, which will be the first round of postgraduate admissions for the state. Prospective applicants are encouraged to check the official website frequently for any updates and finalise their procedures as soon as possible in order not to be disqualified.

