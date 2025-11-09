 Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format And Duration
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format And Duration

Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format And Duration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2026. Students can now submit applications for Class 6 and 9 admissions until November 9, 2025, 5 PM, with exam fees payable by November 10. The pen-and-paper exam will be held on January 18, 2026, in multiple languages for Class 6 and in English for Class 9.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 | Official Website

The National Testing Agency will close the registration window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam, AISSEE 2026, today, November 9, 2025, at 5 pm. This is the last chance to apply for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in prestigious Sainik Schools.

Application and Fee Details

Candidates can apply online through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. The application form submission closes today; however, candidates can pay the examination fee till November 10, 2025, 11:50 pm.

Examination Fee: ₹850/- (General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen); ₹ 700/- (SC/ST)

FPJ Shorts
Australian Forward Ryan Williams Joins Indian Football Team Camp
Australian Forward Ryan Williams Joins Indian Football Team Camp
Viral Video Shows Toy Cow Replaced By 'Gau Mata' During House Warming Rituals, Netizens Say, 'Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions!'
Viral Video Shows Toy Cow Replaced By 'Gau Mata' During House Warming Rituals, Netizens Say, 'Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions!'
'We Support Policies, Not Parties': Mohan Bhagwat Clarifies RSS Role In Politics - VIDEO
'We Support Policies, Not Parties': Mohan Bhagwat Clarifies RSS Role In Politics - VIDEO
Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format And Duration
Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format And Duration

Payment can be made online through a debit/credit card, internet banking, or UPI.

Exam Format and Duration

The AISSEE will be conducted in pen-and-paper (OMR sheet-based) mode with multiple-choice questions:

Class 6: 150 minutes, available in 13 languages.

Class 9: 180 minutes, in English.

The dates for issuing admit cards will be announced shortly, and the results will be declared within four to six weeks after the examination.

Read Also
Rajasthan Board Exams: RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27
article-image

Important Dates

Online Submission of Application Form

Earlier: 30.10.2025 (up to 5:00 PM)

Extended: 09.11.2025 (up to 5:00 PM)

Last Date for Payment of Examination Fee (Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI)

Earlier: 31.10.2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Extended: 10.11.2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction in Particulars of Online Application Form

Earlier: 02.11.2025 to 04.11.2025

Extended: 12.11.2025 to 14.11.2025

Date of Examination

18 January 2026 (Sunday)

New Schools Join AISSEE 2026

To expand access to military-style education, the government has added three new Sainik Schools for 2026:

-Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai, Beed (Maharashtra)

-Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School, Vasco (Goa)

-Sri SPK Public Senior Secondary School, Namakkal (Tamil Nadu)

It is suggested that students and parents visit the official website of AISSEE, which is regularly updated. In case of any queries, they may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to aissee@nta.ac.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format...

Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format...

Haryana Crime: Class 11 Student Critically Injured After Being Shot By Classmate In Gurugram

Haryana Crime: Class 11 Student Critically Injured After Being Shot By Classmate In Gurugram

Rajasthan Board Exams: RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27

Rajasthan Board Exams: RBSE To Conduct Class 10 & 12 Exams Twice A Year From 2026–27

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In...

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In...

UP: 16, Including 3 Education Officials, Booked In Ballia For Fake Teacher Appointment and ₹95...

UP: 16, Including 3 Education Officials, Booked In Ballia For Fake Teacher Appointment and ₹95...