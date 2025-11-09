Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Registration Window Ends Today For Class 6, 9; Know Test Format And Duration

Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 | Official Website

The National Testing Agency will close the registration window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam, AISSEE 2026, today, November 9, 2025, at 5 pm. This is the last chance to apply for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in prestigious Sainik Schools.

Application and Fee Details

Candidates can apply online through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. The application form submission closes today; however, candidates can pay the examination fee till November 10, 2025, 11:50 pm.

Examination Fee: ₹850/- (General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen); ₹ 700/- (SC/ST)

Payment can be made online through a debit/credit card, internet banking, or UPI.

Exam Format and Duration

The AISSEE will be conducted in pen-and-paper (OMR sheet-based) mode with multiple-choice questions:

Class 6: 150 minutes, available in 13 languages.

Class 9: 180 minutes, in English.

The dates for issuing admit cards will be announced shortly, and the results will be declared within four to six weeks after the examination.

Important Dates

Online Submission of Application Form

Earlier: 30.10.2025 (up to 5:00 PM)

Extended: 09.11.2025 (up to 5:00 PM)

Last Date for Payment of Examination Fee (Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI)

Earlier: 31.10.2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Extended: 10.11.2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction in Particulars of Online Application Form

Earlier: 02.11.2025 to 04.11.2025

Extended: 12.11.2025 to 14.11.2025

Date of Examination

18 January 2026 (Sunday)

New Schools Join AISSEE 2026

To expand access to military-style education, the government has added three new Sainik Schools for 2026:

-Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai, Beed (Maharashtra)

-Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School, Vasco (Goa)

-Sri SPK Public Senior Secondary School, Namakkal (Tamil Nadu)

It is suggested that students and parents visit the official website of AISSEE, which is regularly updated. In case of any queries, they may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to aissee@nta.ac.in.