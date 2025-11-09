 Haryana Crime: Class 11 Student Critically Injured After Being Shot By Classmate In Gurugram
A Class 11 student in Gurugram was critically injured after being shot in the neck by a classmate using his father's licensed pistol in a Sector 48 flat. Two minor students were arrested, and police recovered the weapon and ammunition. The incident followed a prior altercation between the students. The injured teen is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Haryana Crime: Class 11 Student Critically Injured After Being Shot By Classmate In Gurugram | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Gurugram: A class 11 student was shot at allegedly by his classmate with his father's licensed pistol in a flat in Sector 48, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the bullet got lodged in the student's neck, and his condition remains critical. He is being treated at a private hospital.

An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station, and two minor students have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Police said they recovered one pistol, two magazines, 70 cartridges, and a bullet shell from the spot.

About The Incident

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Three classmates were in the accused's rented flat when a spat occurred, following which one of them allegedly shot another, according to police.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot, rushed the injured to the hospital, and took the other two students into custody, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the 17-year-old injured student, her son's school friend invited him to meet on Saturday. Her son initially refused, but the friend insisted and said he would come to pick the victim up. She then allowed her son to go, and he met the friend at the Kherki Daula toll, she stated.

"About two months ago, my son had an altercation with his friend. Because of this, my son's friend took him to his house and, along with another friend, shot him with the intention of killing him," the mother said in her complaint.

During interrogation, police said the two minor accused revealed that all three are Class 11 students at the same school.

Two months ago, the accused shooter had a fight with the victim and held a grudge. On the night of November 8, the accused called the victim, and after having food and drinks on the way, the two picked up another friend and went to the flat.

It was also revealed that the accused's father, a resident of Patli village, works as a property dealer.

The licensed pistol used in the incident was kept in the house, police said, adding that a further probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

