UP College Student Sets Himself Ablaze After Being Barred From Exams Over Rs 7,000 Fee Dues

UP Student Sets Himself Ablaze Over Fee Harassment | Image: X

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old student, Ujjwal Rana, from DAV PG Degree College in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly set himself ablaze inside a classroom on Saturday after being denied permission to take his exam over pending fees of ₹7,000. The second-year BA student reportedly faced repeated humiliation and harassment from college authorities for speaking up about the plight of students unable to afford tuition.

Trigger Warning: This video contains content related to self-harm and may be distressing to some viewers.

"Main fees nahi de paya, toh principal ne mera exam form jama karne se rok diya."🥲



A heartbreaking incident took place at DAV College, where a BA student named Ujjwal Rana allegedly set himself on fire after being denied permission to submit his exam form due to unpaid fees. pic.twitter.com/ChAcGmNmJX — Oppressor (@TyrantOppressor) November 9, 2025

Allegations Against College Administration

Before the incident, Rana recorded a video and left a handwritten note accusing principal Pradeep Kumar of physical assault and verbal abuse. He also alleged that when he sought help, the police sided with the administration instead of supporting him, leaving him “broken in faith and justice.” The note named three policemen, along with the principal, as responsible for his distress, as per the TOI report.

मुजफ्फरनगर के DAV कॉलेज बुढ़ाना में BA द्वितीय वर्ष के छात्र उज्जवल राणा ने खुद पर पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगा ली।

बताया जा रहा है कि ₹7,000 फीस बाकी होने पर प्राचार्य ने उसे बेइज्जत कर पीटा था।

गंभीर रूप से झुलसे उज्जवल की हालत नाजुक है, 90% जल चुका है। घटना से पहले का वीडियो pic.twitter.com/K6Fl5WaqPt — Jaichand Media (@Jaichandmedia) November 8, 2025

Principal Speaks on Fee Dispute Incident

Pradeep Kumar Singh, Principal of DAV College, where a student attempted self-immolation over fee dues, told the media, "The student has paid only Rs 1,750 of his fees. We collect half the fees for one semester. This student has not paid the rest and hardly ever attends class. He owns a mobile phone worth Rs 25,000 and comes to college daily on a motorcycle, which consumes fuel and costs at least Rs 1 lakh. How can he be considered poor or from a Dalit background? If he is truly unable to pay, the government has provisions and scholarships for such students. If he is poor, why didn’t he fill out the scholarship form?"

He is Pradeep Kumar Singh, Principal of the DAV college where a student attempted self immolation over fees dues. Pradeep Singh while speaking to media said:



"He (Ujjawal Rana) owns a ₹25k worth mobile. Drives a motorcycle worth ₹1 lakh. How is he poor or Dalit?" https://t.co/IzwYmJ5Yes pic.twitter.com/0hNs9oRqcP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 9, 2025

Students Demand Justice

According to reports, witnesses said that teachers failed to intervene as the student poured petrol on himself, and it was fellow students who rushed to douse the flames. Rana suffered severe burns and was initially taken to Budhana’s Community Health Centre before being shifted to a hospital in Meerut. Officials later confirmed he is in a stable condition.

Police Case and Growing Protests

Following massive student protests, police registered a case against the principal under BNS sections 351(3) and 352, with investigations also focusing on the role of the three police personnel named in the suicide note. Demonstrators have demanded a judicial inquiry, accusing the college of negligence and harassment.

थाना बुढ़ाना पुलिस द्वारा कॉलेज छात्र के आत्महत्या प्रयास की सूचना पर त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए पीड़ित को उपचार हेतु अस्पताल भेजा गया। वर्तमान में वह खतरे से बाहर है, जांच जारी है, दोषियों के विरुद्ध कठोर विधिक कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।



इस सम्बन्ध में सीओ बुढ़ाना की बाईट- pic.twitter.com/dDf0zjl2tD — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) November 8, 2025

Broader Concerns

The episode has reignited debate on rising financial stress and systemic mistreatment of students in educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh. Activists are calling for stronger safeguards and accountability mechanisms to prevent such tragedies.