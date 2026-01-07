 AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared At allindiabarexamination.com; 69.21% Candidates Clear Bar Exam
The Bar Council of India has declared the AIBE XX Result 2025 online. Candidates can check their scorecard and qualification status at allindiabarexamination.com. The overall pass percentage stands at 69.21%.

AIBE XX Result 2025: The AIBE XX Result 2025 has been made public by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The AIBE 20 result 2025 can be viewed online by candidates. Allindiabarexamination.com is the official website where you can obtain the AIBE 20 Result 2025. 69.21% of candidates passed the AIBE 20 exam in 2025. The candidates' overall scores and qualification status are included in the AIBE 2025 outcome.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Students can use the instructions below to download the AIBE 20 Exam Result 2025 PDF:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Enter your roll number and password to log in using your AIBE login credentials.

Step 3: The specific result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Click the download icon to get the AIBE 20 Scorecard.

AIBE XX Result 2025: Number of candidates

According to the data released with the AIBE XX Result 2025, a total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared for the examination. Gender-wise, 1,65,613 male candidates appeared, out of which 1,13,063 qualified and 52,547 did not qualify. Among female candidates, 86,336 appeared for the exam, with 61,310 qualifying and 25,026 failing to clear the test. The exam also saw participation from 19 transgender candidates, of whom 13 qualified while six were declared not qualified.

AIBE XX Result 2025: Statistics

Category-wise figures show that in the unreserved category, 1,25,092 candidates appeared, with 90,111 qualifying and 34,979 not qualifying. In the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, 82,661 candidates took the exam, out of which 53,513 qualified while 29,148 did not clear it. Among Scheduled Caste candidates, 35,850 appeared, with 25,290 qualifying and 10,559 failing. For the Scheduled Tribe category, 8,365 candidates appeared, of whom 5,472 qualified and 2,893 were not qualified. Overall, 1,74,386 candidates qualified the AIBE XX examination, including 1,210 candidates under the PwD category, while 77,579 candidates did not clear the exam.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

