 UGC NET December 2025: Application Correction Facility To Begin Tomorrow; Check Editable Fields
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the UGC NET December 2025 application correction window on November 10, allowing candidates to fix errors in their forms until November 12. Edits can be made to the date of birth, category, and parents’ names, while key details like name, gender, and photo remain non-editable. The exam is scheduled from December 31 to January 7, 2026.

Updated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
UGC NET December 2025 | Image: Canva

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the correction window for the UGC NET December 2025 session tomorrow, November 10, so that the candidates can make corrections in the application form. The one-time correction facility will close on November 12, 2025. The UGC NET exam, which is the eligibility test for JRF, Assistant Professor posts, and PhD admissions, will be conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

Editable Fields

During the correction period, the applicants can modify the following:

-Date of Birth: Same as that on official documents.

-Category: Candidates can correct their category if entered incorrectly.

-Parents' Names: Editing allowances for the names of the father and mother.

NTA has asked candidates to check these sections minutely, as the inaccuracies in them may affect eligibility or final merit calculation.

Non-Editable Fields

The correction window will not allow modifying the following information:

-Name

-Gender

-Photograph & Signature

-Mobile Number

-Email ID

PERMANENT & CORRESPONDENCE ADDRESS:

-Exam City

If there are errors in these fields, candidates have to contact the NTA Helpdesk immediately for correction.

Exam Details

UGC NET December 2025 will be conducted in CBT mode. There will be two papers, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Both papers will be held without a break in between, and the total duration will be three hours.

NTA, therefore, appeals to all candidates to once again verify their application details to avoid disqualification or delay in future admission processes.

