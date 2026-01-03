 'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha

'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha

The Vidyajyoti Schools are the state's initiative introduced in 2021 to change the education system through modern infrastructure, a holistic approach, and a commitment to empowering students.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
Tripura CM Manik Saha | File Pic

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the move to introduce Vidyajyoti Schools has been successful in the state.

The Vidyajyoti Schools are the state's initiative introduced in 2021 to change the education system through modern infrastructure, a holistic approach, and a commitment to empowering students.

Addressing a programme in Gomati district's Udaipur, the chief minister said the move to transform 125 institutes into Vidyajyoti schools has become successful in the state.

Under the Vidyajyoti programme, CBSE curriculum in English has been introduced in 125 government-run schools to impart quality education.

FPJ Shorts
'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha
'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha
Uttar Pradesh News: Magh Mela Begins At Prayagraj Sangam On January 3
Uttar Pradesh News: Magh Mela Begins At Prayagraj Sangam On January 3
IMD Warns Of Intensifying Cold, Fog Grips Large Parts Of Uttar Pradesh
IMD Warns Of Intensifying Cold, Fog Grips Large Parts Of Uttar Pradesh
BMC Election 2026 Rebel & Withdrawn Candidates
BMC Election 2026 Rebel & Withdrawn Candidates

"The opposition who are active in fault finding slammed when the government transformed 125 state government-run schools into Vidyajyoti Schools. But today, the decision appeared beneficial and successful," he said.

The pass percentage of Vidyajyoti schools in Madhyamik (class 10 board exam) has increased from 86 per cent in 2024 to 92 per cent in 2025. Similarly, the success rate in higher secondary level has risen from 55 per cent in 2024 to 77.76 per cent in 2025.

Saha said the present government has left no stone unturned to provide better facilities for ensuring quality education from the school level to colleges.

Read Also
CBSE Issues Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Practical Examinations; Check Details Here
article-image

Listing a number of schemes, he said, "Several initiatives were introduced for the students. To encourage girl students, the government has distributed 1.22 lakh bicycles free of cost." "Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has been introduced in 1,384 schools, while smart classes are made available in 1,210 schools and tinkering laboratories were set up in 367 schools," he said.

Lauding the New Education Policy, Saha said, "The NEP gives more flexibility to the students to change their course or streams. Even if a particular student leaves any course midway, he or she will get a certificate."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha

'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 949 Vacancies Released; Details Here

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 949 Vacancies Released; Details Here

ICAI Defers Phase IV Peer Review Mandate By One Year, New Date December 2026

ICAI Defers Phase IV Peer Review Mandate By One Year, New Date December 2026

Kerala Revises K-TET Rules For Teacher Recruitment And Promotions After Supreme Court Mandates

Kerala Revises K-TET Rules For Teacher Recruitment And Promotions After Supreme Court Mandates

HP TET Result 2025 Declared For November Session At hpbose.org; Direct Link Here

HP TET Result 2025 Declared For November Session At hpbose.org; Direct Link Here