CBSE Issues Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Practical Examinations; Check Details Here

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed guidelines for the conduct of practical examinations, projects and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12. The instructions have been made available to schools, students and parents on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in.

Direct link for official guidelines notification

Schools to ensure readiness before practicals

According to the board, schools must ensure they are fully prepared before the practical examinations begin. This includes confirming the availability of sufficient practical answer books well in advance. In case of any shortfall or issue, schools have been advised to immediately contact their respective CBSE regional offices.

The CBSE has also asked schools to make the students aware of the practice sessions, projects, and internal assessment, so that they can strictly follow the instructions given by the CBSE. Schools must see to the fact that the laboratory has the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and material so that the practicals can be done easily.

Strict rules for external examiners

The importance of timely cooperation with external examiners designated by CBSE, particularly in Class 12, is emphasised. The board is also explicit about not permitting schools to appoint their external examiners, and if a practical examination is conducted with such an unauthorised external examiner, it will be labelled as null and void.

Special provisions also need to be made for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) for them to comfortably sit for practical exams and assessments. Candidates will sit for practicals as scheduled by the schools they are affiliated to.

Same-Day upload of marks mandatory

CBSE has directed that marks for practicals, projects and internal assessments must be uploaded on the same day the assessment is conducted. Once uploaded, no corrections will be allowed. Principals, along with internal and external examiners, have been instructed to verify maximum marks and ensure accuracy before submission, as requests for post-result corrections will not be entertained.

The board has clarified that marks must strictly reflect a student’s performance. It has also stated that students participating in sports at the national or international level will not be exempted from practical examinations, nor will separate practicals be arranged for them.

Practical exam timeline and board’s authority

Practical examinations for the 2025–26 academic session must be conducted between January 1 and February 14, 2026. From February 1 onwards, principals have been asked to regularly monitor the progress of practical exams and the uploading of marks.

CBSE has further informed schools that it reserves the right to cancel practical examinations if its directions are not followed. For any clarification, schools may contact their respective regional offices. The board has also announced an enhancement in remuneration rates for all functionaries involved in examinations from 2026, details of which have been shared separately.