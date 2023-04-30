JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: AIR state toppers address methods, challenges, and more for future candidates

L-R: Gujarat topper Kaushal Vijayvergiya, Andhra Pradesh's P Lohit Adhitya Sai, Uttar Pradesh's Malay Kedia |

Mumbai: With 43 candidates bagging a perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) in the overall merit list ((based on session 1 and session 2 performance), toppers from across India are one step closer to studying in their dream IIT.

The Free Press Journal spoke to candidates who received 100 percentile on the guidelines they followed to achieve the remarkable feat. They also shared tips for the toppers of the years to come.

Gujarat topper finds inspiration in IITian brother

“During the three years I have been preparing, I always went with the mindset that I have to take an exam right after I finish a chapter so it helped me come to a stage where I could attempt the exam anytime. Also it’s important for one to analyse the concepts one is weak in so that mistakes are not repeated,” stated Gujarat topper Kaushal Vijayvergiya, who resides in Ahmedabad and constantly moves between cities as his father works with a state-owned bank.

Kaushal, who looks up to his IITian brother who is currently doing Mtech from IIT Delhi, hopes to get back to his keyboards and guitar in celebration and relief. Kaushal studied at Allen institute.

UP topper's turnaround moment with Session 2

Born in Delhi, Malay Kedia has lived his whole life in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad where he not only did his schooling but also initiated his JEE journey. Kedia, who focused on revising what he learnt and completing notes as a way to understand and remember, also compromised on his personal interests.

“I did have to miss out on a lot of leisure activities, which included spending time with my family and watching movies with them, But it became a part and parcel of my journey gradually,” stated Kedia, an Allen student, who had received 99.99 percentile in Session 1 which he turned around into a perfect 100 in Session 2.

AP topper gives more time to Chemistry

One of five toppers from Andhra Pradesh, P Lohit Adhitya Sai’s journey to 100 percentile was solely focused on his ability to manage time.

“Learning Chemistry became the biggest challenge for me as I had only a month between December 2022 to January 2023 to prepare myself in the subject which I find hard. I tried to divide my time between Physics and Maths, while giving more time to Chemistry,” stated Sai, who had got 270/300 in Session 1 and saw Session 2 as an opportunity to better himself.

According to Sai, students should prepare short notes of all the answers so that they are able to revise quickly. “They should not stress themselves too much and attempt the exam with a clear mind,” added Sai.

Only 1 female topper among 43 candidates

Out of the 43 candidates who secured 100 percentile in both the sessions, only one is a female student.

9,31,334 students had registered for session 2 of which 8,83,367 appeared in the exam. The overall attendance was 94.83 per cent.

