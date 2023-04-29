JEE Main 2023 results: Karnataka student only female among 43 candidates with 100 percentile

Representational image | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari is the sole female topper who secured a 100 percentile based on the overall merit gained from the Session 1 and Session 2 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam 2023.

Ridhi is one among 43 candidates who secured a 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023, with states across India having their own top scorers.

According to the data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Telangana has 11 candidates, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh has 5 candidates, Uttar Pradesh has 4 candidates, Gujarat and Karnataka has 3 candidates, Maharashtra and Delhi has 2 candidates, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh has 1 each.

Now these students have the opportunity to appear fir JEE Advanced examination on June 4. Indian students can register themselves on the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Students can register from tomorrow, April 30 till May 7, 2023. Students have time till May 8, 2023 to pay the fees.