 JEE Main 2023 results: Karnataka student only female among 43 candidates with 100 percentile
Ridhi is one among 43 candidates who secured a 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023, with states across India having their own top scorers.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Representational image | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari is the sole female topper who secured a 100 percentile based on the overall merit gained from the Session 1 and Session 2 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam 2023.

According to the data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Telangana has 11 candidates, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh has 5 candidates, Uttar Pradesh has 4 candidates, Gujarat and Karnataka has 3 candidates, Maharashtra and Delhi has 2 candidates, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh has 1 each.

Now these students have the opportunity to appear fir JEE Advanced examination on June 4. Indian students can register themselves on the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Students can register from tomorrow, April 30 till May 7, 2023. Students have time till May 8, 2023 to pay the fees.

