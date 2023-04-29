JEE Main Session 2 Result: CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhi topper Asteek Narayan; shares scorecard

Delhi CM Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam results today on the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

With many candidates being congratulated for clearing the exams with many even qualifying for the JEE Advanced exam, which many see as final step to get into the renowned Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), the ones sending messages of support also includes one of most known faces in politics, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal expressed his wishes towards the JEE Main topper from the Union Territory, who scored 300/300 in order to secure 100 percentile.

"Delhi Govt school student, Asteek Narayan has scored a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains. So proud of you Asteek," said the tweet by Kejriwal, which has been read more than 630k times and has received 10k likes and over 1600 retweets.

Candidates such as Asteek will now be appearing for the JEE Advanced exam on June 4, 2023.

The authorities have already begun the registration process for OCI/PIO and foreign national candidates, with students who are Indian nationals having the opportunity to register for the same by April 30, 2023, which is tomorrow till May 7, 2023.

The last date for payment of fees is May 8, 2023.

Candidates can register themselves on the JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in and follow a step by step process.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to apply?

Visit jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the link available for JEE Advanced application.

A login window will appear, in which students can enter details and submit.

Students can fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Submit the form and pay online application fees.

Download the form and take a printout for your reference.