JEE Main 2023 Session 2: NTA releases category wise cut-off score for JEE Advanced; details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 results for Session 2 today, April 29, while also declaring the cutoff categories on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The cut-off categories for JEE Mains 2023 has gone up for all categories this year.
The cut-offs for JEE Advanced are announced on the basis of various factors, which includes number of candidates, availability of seats at institutions, trends from previous years, and how difficult the exam is.
With the exception of a minor decrease for PwD applicants, the cut-off for the JEE Main 2023 exam has increased for all categories. Students will qualify for the JEE Main session 2 tests if their scores are equal to or higher than the cut-off marks. Following the release of the JEE Advanced 2023 results, the JoSAA IIT admissions counselling will take place. various courses and universities will have various JoSAA cut-offs in 2023.
Cut-offs for JEE Advanced 2023
General - 90.7788642
EWS - 75.6229025
OBC - 73.6114227
SC - 51.9776027
ST - 37.2348772
PWD - 0.0013527
Candidates will be qualified to participate in JEE Advanced 2023 if they receive a JEE Main rank 2023 in the top 2,50,000 ranks, across all categories, in the JEE Main 2023 BE or BTech papers.
JEE Advanced registration will begin tomorrow, April 30, at 10 AM on jeeadv.ac.in and end on May 7.
