JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results: Meet Maharashtra topper, Nagpur native Mrunal Vairagade

Mumbai: Mrunal Srikanth Vairagade, a resident of Nagpur has emerged as the Maharashtra topper in the JEE Mains Session 2 results declared today, April 29.

Mrunal has bagged the All India Rank 3 and had scored 99.96 percentile in JEE Main 2023 January Session.

A student of Allen Coaching Institute, Mrunal mainly focused on the NCERT syllabus for JEE Main and revised notes at the last moment to prepare fir the exam.

Mrunal focused on doing a self analysis once he was done with his tests in order to not repeat the mistakes he made earlier.

The Nagpur boy aims to attempt JEE Advanced and get ranked under the top 50 threshold because he wants to pursue Computer Science in IIT Bombay's Computer Science department.