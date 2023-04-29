 JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results: List of AIR toppers across India; how to check, direct link here
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results: List of AIR toppers across India; how to check, direct link here

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has released the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Mains Session 2 results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who took the exam can access their official scorecards using their login credentials.

Though the NTA has not released the official topper list, the Free Press Journal has accessed the names of some of the students who have scored a perfect 100 in the engineering examinations.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Toppers list

1. Lohit Aditya Sai - AIR 2 - Andhra Pradesh

2. Mrunal Vairagade - AIR 3 - Maharashtra

3. Malay Kedia - AIR 4 - Uttar Pradesh

4. Kaushal Vijayvergiya - AIR 5 - Gujarat

5. Dhruv Jain - AIR 8 - Chattisgarh

The toppers have scored 100 percentile in their exams and will now most likely appear for the JEE Advanced examinations, registrations for which will begin on April 30 and end on May 7, 2023.

JEE Main Session 2, 2023 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 with April 13 and 15 serving as reserve dates.

The JEE Advanced exam will take place on June 4.

JEE Main 2023 results; here's how to check

  • Students should go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Click on 'JEE Main Session 2 result' link

  • Enter their login credentials

  • JEE Main 2023 result will come up on the screen

  • Take a printout of the results

Direct link - JEE Main 2023 results

