ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Check Details Here

ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025: The CS Executive admit card was made available at icsi.du in December 2025 by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The CS Executive hall ticket can now be downloaded online by registered and enrolled applicants. The 17-digit application number must be entered by candidates in order to download the hall ticket PDF. It is a crucial document that must be brought on test day. Candidates should make sure to review the information on the ICSI Executive admission card December 2025 PDF and print it out.

ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025: Important dates and time

ICSI CS Executive exam begins: December 22, 2025

ICSI CS Executive exam ends: December 29, 2025

Exam timing: 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM

ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website at icsi.results.shiksha/admit-cards.

Step 2: Input your ICSI CS Executive login credentials.

Step 3: The CS Executive admit card PDF will now appear on the screen.

Step 4: Verify information

Step 5: Get the PDF of the admit card

Direct link to download admit card

ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Applicant’s full name

Examination details

CS exam centre name and address

CS Executive Group name

Reporting time

Subjects under the CS Executive programme

ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025: Required documents

CS Professional or CS Executive Admit Card for December 2025

Valid Photo ID Proof (any one of the following):

Passport

Driver’s Licence

PAN Card

UID Card

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID Card