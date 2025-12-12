ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Check Details Here

ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025: The CS Executive admit card was made available at icsi.du in December 2025 by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The CS Executive hall ticket can now be downloaded online by registered and enrolled applicants. The 17-digit application number must be entered by candidates in order to download the hall ticket PDF. It is a crucial document that must be brought on test day. Candidates should make sure to review the information on the ICSI Executive admission card December 2025 PDF and print it out.
ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025: Important dates and time
ICSI CS Executive exam begins: December 22, 2025
ICSI CS Executive exam ends: December 29, 2025
Exam timing: 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM
ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website at icsi.results.shiksha/admit-cards.
Step 2: Input your ICSI CS Executive login credentials.
Step 3: The CS Executive admit card PDF will now appear on the screen.
Step 4: Verify information
Step 5: Get the PDF of the admit card
Direct link to download admit card
ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card
Applicant’s full name
Examination details
CS exam centre name and address
CS Executive Group name
Reporting time
Subjects under the CS Executive programme
ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025: Required documents
CS Professional or CS Executive Admit Card for December 2025
Valid Photo ID Proof (any one of the following):
Passport
Driver’s Licence
PAN Card
UID Card
Aadhaar Card
Voter ID Card