 ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Direct Link Here

ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Direct Link Here

The ICSI CS Professional Admit Card for December 2025 is now available online at icsi.results.shiksha/admit-card. Candidates can download it using their 17-digit registration number and login details.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025: The CS Professional December 2025 admission card is available at icsi.results.shiksha/admit-card/, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who have registered for the December session can use their login information to download their hall pass.

Candidates must be at the designated location on time for the offline exam.

ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025: Steps to downlod admit card

Step 1: Go to the ICSI admit card portal or icsi.edu.

FPJ Shorts
'Kolhapuri-Chappal Exports Could Become A $1 Billion‑A‑Year Opportunity': Piyush Goyal
'Kolhapuri-Chappal Exports Could Become A $1 Billion‑A‑Year Opportunity': Piyush Goyal
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Schoolgirls Risking Lives On Shut Vikhroli FOB, Sparks Outrage Over Civic Negligence
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Schoolgirls Risking Lives On Shut Vikhroli FOB, Sparks Outrage Over Civic Negligence
Pakistan’s $7 Billion IMF Bailout Faces Tighter Conditions, 11 New Reforms Imposed; Fund Release Conditional
Pakistan’s $7 Billion IMF Bailout Faces Tighter Conditions, 11 New Reforms Imposed; Fund Release Conditional
Adani Green Energy Emerges As One Of India’s Strongest Performers In The Latest Sustainability Ratings For 2025
Adani Green Energy Emerges As One Of India’s Strongest Performers In The Latest Sustainability Ratings For 2025

Step 2: Select the "CS Executive/Professional Admit Card – December 2025 Session" announcement.

Step 3: If prompted, enter the security code and 17-digit registration number.

Step 4: The screen will display the admit card.

Step 5: To gain access to the exam room, download the PDF and print it out clearly.

Direct link to download admit card

ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s full name

Enrolment number

Exam date

Reporting time

Designated exam centre

ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025: Important instruction

Carry a valid government-issued photo ID and the printed admit card to the exam centre.

Photocopies, screenshots, and digital copies of the admit card or ID are not allowed.

Arrive well before the reporting time to avoid delays; exam centre allotments cannot be changed once published on the admit card.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Three Indians Among Global Finalists For World Education Medals 2025 Honouring Innovation In...

Three Indians Among Global Finalists For World Education Medals 2025 Honouring Innovation In...

ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Direct Link Here

ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Direct Link Here

Bomb Threat Emails Sent To 15 Amritsar Schools; Campuses Evacuated, Police Launch Probe

Bomb Threat Emails Sent To 15 Amritsar Schools; Campuses Evacuated, Police Launch Probe

ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Check Details Here

ICSI CS Executive Admit Card 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Check Details Here

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges Agri Graduates To Drive Nation-Building Through Digital...

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges Agri Graduates To Drive Nation-Building Through Digital...