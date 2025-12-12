ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025 Released At icsi.results.shiksha; Direct Link Here

ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025: The CS Professional December 2025 admission card is available at icsi.results.shiksha/admit-card/, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who have registered for the December session can use their login information to download their hall pass.

Candidates must be at the designated location on time for the offline exam.

ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025: Steps to downlod admit card

Step 1: Go to the ICSI admit card portal or icsi.edu.

Step 2: Select the "CS Executive/Professional Admit Card – December 2025 Session" announcement.

Step 3: If prompted, enter the security code and 17-digit registration number.

Step 4: The screen will display the admit card.

Step 5: To gain access to the exam room, download the PDF and print it out clearly.

Direct link to download admit card

ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s full name

Enrolment number

Exam date

Reporting time

Designated exam centre

ICSI CS Professional Admit Card December 2025: Important instruction

Carry a valid government-issued photo ID and the printed admit card to the exam centre.

Photocopies, screenshots, and digital copies of the admit card or ID are not allowed.

Arrive well before the reporting time to avoid delays; exam centre allotments cannot be changed once published on the admit card.