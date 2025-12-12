 Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges Agri Graduates To Drive Nation-Building Through Digital Tech and AI for Developed India Vision
The Union communications minister was addressing students at the 11th convocation of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University here. A total of 543 students -- 257 undergraduate, 256 postgraduate and 30 PhD candidates -- were awarded degrees. Four female students were also honoured with gold medals.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | X @JM_Scindia

Gwalior: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday called on agriculture students to contribute to nation-building through technology and innovation, saying the dream of a developed India will only be realised when agriculture is empowered by digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Union communications minister was addressing students at the 11th convocation of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University here.

A total of 543 students -- 257 undergraduate, 256 postgraduate and 30 PhD candidates -- were awarded degrees. Four female students were also honoured with gold medals.

The convocation was attended by Madhya Pradesh Agricultural Development Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Dr Sanjay Kumar, Chairman of the Agricultural Scientists Selection Board, University Vice Chancellor Prof Arvind Kumar Shukla, and MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha.

article-image

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision for a developed India will be fulfilled only when agriculture is empowered by digital technology and AI. The graduating students should come forward in this direction," said Scindia.

The current time is most favourable for young people, as India is making history in fields ranging from space to technology and students should take advantage of this, he said.

Vision, collaboration and sensitivity were key to success, and by forming a good team, they can accomplish any task better, the Union minister said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

