Bomb Threat Emails Sent To 15 Amritsar Schools; Campuses Evacuated, Police Launch Probe

Amritsar Bomb Threat: In Punjab’s Amritsar, after 15 prominent private schools received bomb threats via email, the Deputy Commissioner ordered an immediate shutdown of all campuses. The school management promptly informed the Amritsar Police about the threat.

Parents were urgently notified to pick up their children, and all school vans were called in to ensure students were sent home safely. Police teams reached the spot, sealed the surrounding areas, and summoned the bomb squad and fire brigade for inspection.

"We recieved an intimation from school that there is some suspicious activity happening in the city and keeping the safety of children, they asked us to pick our kids from school . We were not aware at that time that the various schools in city have received bomb threat. We thank the school authorities of DAV Public school for keeping the safety of children as their top priority and taking safety measures promptly." - Ankit Ahuja, the father of a student studying in 1st standard of DAV Public School, told The Free Press Journal

As per the Dainik Bhaskar report, the sudden messages triggered panic among parents, who rushed to the schools. The abrupt closure also alarmed students, many of whom hurried to leave the premises. Entry into the schools has been completely restricted.

Police teams are currently inspecting classrooms and other areas. The threatening email has been handed over to the cyber cell for analysis. Authorities have not yet identified the individual or organisation behind the threat. Police stated that an official statement will be issued once the investigation progresses.

Investigation ongoing

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police said, “Schools in both urban and rural areas have received a suspicious email. A gazetted officer has been deployed at every school, and anti-sabotage checks are underway. The Cyber Police Station is tracing the origin of the email. In past cases, some students were found sending such emails as pranks. There is no need to panic. The police are fully alert and maintaining strict vigilance.”