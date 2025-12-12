TNPSC Group VA Hall Ticket 2025 Out; Details Here

TNPSC Group VA Hall Ticket 2025 | tnpsc.gov.in

The hall tickets for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services), Descriptive Type Examination are now available from the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Through the TNPSC's official websites, tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in, candidates can now access their Admit card.

To access the Group VA (Descriptive) Examination hall ticket, applicants need to use their credentials, such as their application number and date of birth.

TNPSC Group VA Hall Ticket 2025: How to download?

The procedures listed below can be used by candidates to download the TNPSC Group VA Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official portals of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Hall Ticket’ tab or access the One-Time Registration (OTR) dashboard to view available examinations.

Step 3: After this, enter the required details, such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now, the TNPSC Group VA Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the TNPSC Group VA Admit Card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the TNPSC Group VA Admit Card 2025

Link 2 to download the TNPSC Group VA Hall Ticket 2025

TNPSC Group VA Hall Ticket 2025: What to carry?

Aspirants must bring a printed admit card and a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhar Card, Passport, or Driver's Licence, to the examination centre. Verification will take place at the entry, and any differences may result in denial of entry.

TNPSC Group VA 2025: What's after the exam?

The examination is part of a transfer-based recruiting process for qualified Tamil Nadu Ministerial and Judicial Ministerial Services employees. The descriptive papers will be delivered in two sessions, forenoon (FN) and afternoon (AN), at scheduled locations.

The descriptive test will be an important part of the evaluation procedure for promotion to Group VA Services. Applicants are advised to work on their answer-writing skills, as results and answer keys will be posted on the official TNPSC website following the examination.