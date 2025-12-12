DMER Recruitment 2025: Group-C Result For Laboratory Technician And Pharmacist Positions Out; Here's How To Check

DMER Group-C Result 2025 | dmer.maharashtra.gov.in

DMER Group-C Result 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has announced the DMER Result 2025 for Laboratory Technician and Pharmacist positions. Aspirants who took the Computer-Based Written Examination (CBT) for these Group-C technical positions can now view their results in PDF format on the official website of DMER at dmer.maharashtra.gov.in.

The results for other positions under the same recruitment were revealed earlier, on December 5, 2025.

DMER Group-C Result 2025: How to download?

To download the DMER Result 2025, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DMER at dmer.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the notification titled “DMER Result 2025 – Laboratory Technician and Pharmacist Posts.”

Step 3: After this, click on the PDF containing the list of qualified candidates.

Step 4: Next, search the name and roll number in the document by using the function (Ctrl+F).

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to review DMER Merit List 2025 PDF for Pharmacist posts

Click here to check the DMER Merit List 2025 PDF for Laboratory Technician posts

DMER Group-C Result 2025: Details mentioned

The DMER Result 2025 PDF contains the names, roll numbers, and marks received by qualifying candidates.

DMER Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting drive includes 1107 vacancies for Group-C technical and non-technical posts. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research recruits for a variety of positions, including Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Stenographer, Driver, Dietician, and others.

DMER Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The CBT Examination 2025 was held to shortlist applicants for the next steps of selection, which included the Proficiency Test and Document Verification for the appropriate positions.

For applicable positions such as stenographer and driver, the selection procedure includes a computer-based written exam, a proficiency test, and document verification.

DMER Recruitment 2025: Exam dates

The CBT exam was held on September 18th, 19th, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, as well as October 13th, 14th, and 15th, 2025, in various locations around Maharashtra.