 DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Application Process For 44 Vacancies Starts; Check Details Here
DRDO has opened applications for 44 paid internship positions under DLJ and SAG. Stipends include ₹5,000 monthly for DLJ and ₹30,000 in two instalments for SAG. Eligible engineering and science students can apply at drdo.gov.in before the deadline.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
DRDO Paid Internship 2025 | Official website

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur (DLJ) and Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), the main laboratories of the Defence R&D Organisation (DRDO), are giving paid internships to Engineering and Science students. Applicants pursuing UG or PG courses can submit applications for the internship opportunity through DRDO's official website, drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Vacancy details

Regarding available positions, the recruitment notification specifies 20 vacancies under the DLJ category and 24 vacancies under the SAG category.

Read the DLJ official notice here

Click here for the SAG notice

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Important dates

The deadline for DLJ internships is December 23, 2025, and SAG is December 19, 2025.

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Stipend details

The internship programme offers a monthly stipend based on category. Under the DLJ category, interns will receive ₹5,000 per month.

For the SAG category, the total stipend will be transferred directly to the student’s bank account in two instalments—the first instalment of ₹15,000 after completing three months, and the second instalment of ₹15,000 after completing the full six-month internship period.

Note: Eligible applicants can apply according to their preferred category, keeping vacancy distribution and stipend structure in mind.

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Selection process

DRDO would provide paid internships to students with an academic record of 75% or higher (or ≥ 7.5 CGPA) from AICTE/UGC accredited colleges/universities. Students who qualify will be chosen based on their CGPA/Interview/Interaction scores, subject to satisfactory document verification.

About the DRDO Paid Internship 2025

These internship opportunities are for students in their final year of B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech/M.Sc. in the academic year 2025–26. The internship for both laboratories lasts six months.

