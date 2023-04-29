JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: NTA declares results at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check, direct link

Representational image | Imagesbazaar

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) examination result at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students can check out the official website for their scorecards.

Over 9.4 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main Session 2 exam in April 2023 on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.

Students were able to access the provisional answer key on April 19, objections to which were allowed till April 21, 2023.

The final provisional answer key was released by NTA on April 24, 2023.

Students, who are Indian nationals, will be able to access the registration for JEE Advanced from April 30 till May 7, 2023.

2,50,000 successful candidates will be able to appear for JEE Advanced examination.

JEE Main Session 2 results; here's how to check

Students can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates can click on the ‘JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 result’ link

Candidates can enter their login credentials

JEE Main 2023 result will come on the screen

Students can take a printout for future reference

Direct link: - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in