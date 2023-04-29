 JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: NTA declares results at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check, direct link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: NTA declares results at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check, direct link

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: NTA declares results at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check, direct link

Over 9.4 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main Session 2 exam in April 2023 on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 08:01 AM IST
article-image
Representational image | Imagesbazaar

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) examination result at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students can check out the official website for their scorecards.

Over 9.4 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main Session 2 exam in April 2023 on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.

Students were able to access the provisional answer key on April 19, objections to which were allowed till April 21, 2023.

The final provisional answer key was released by NTA on April 24, 2023.

Students, who are Indian nationals, will be able to access the registration for JEE Advanced from April 30 till May 7, 2023.

2,50,000 successful candidates will be able to appear for JEE Advanced examination.

JEE Main Session 2 results; here's how to check

  • Students can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Candidates can click on the ‘JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 result’ link

  • Candidates can enter their login credentials

  • JEE Main 2023 result will come on the screen

  • Students can take a printout for future reference

Direct link: - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Read Also
JEE Main results 2023: Scorecards, rankings likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: NTA declares results at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check, direct...

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: NTA declares results at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check, direct...

JEE Main 2023: NTA to release Session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link available...

JEE Main 2023: NTA to release Session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link available...

Delhi govt conducts survey on social, emotional skills of students

Delhi govt conducts survey on social, emotional skills of students

Tamil Nadu: 11 new nursing colleges sanctioned, says minister

Tamil Nadu: 11 new nursing colleges sanctioned, says minister

'Suicide' of DU teacher: Kapil Sibal calls for ending ad-hoc teacher phenomenon

'Suicide' of DU teacher: Kapil Sibal calls for ending ad-hoc teacher phenomenon