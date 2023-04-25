JEE Main results 2023: Scorecards, rankings likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main Session 2 exam was taken on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023, with around 8 lakh students taking the exam | Representative image

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is lokely to announce the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) exam Main Session 2 results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has however, released the final provisional answer key for the exam where students can crosscheck their answers.

Read Also JEE Main eligibility: Bombay HC grants NTA more time to file affidavit

The JEE Main Session 2 exam was taken on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023, with around 8 lakh students taking the exam. On April 19, 2023, the answer key was made public, and students could raise objections up until April 21, 2023.

Students were able to access the answer key on April 19, the objections for which could only be raised till April 21.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results; here's how to check

Visit the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in

Students can click on the result link visible on the home page

Enter application number, date of birth

Students will be able to check the results

Candidates can download it and print it out for future.

JEE Advanced 2023

Candidates who rank among the top 2,50,000 in the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4, 2023 by IIT Guwahati. Both papers 1 and 2 will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). The exam will be administered in two shifts: from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the afternoon and from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning.