'Please Forgive Us': Galgotias University Student Claims 'We Were Promised Meetup With Kangana, Internal Marks For Speaking Against Congress'

Laxmi Sharma, a student claiming from Galgotias University, has apologised on X for protesting along with fellow students against the Congress party without having an understanding of the ground reality.

A video has been going viral on social media showing an Aaj Tak journalist interviewing students of Galgotias University as they marched towards the Congress headquarters in Delhi to protest against ongoing controversial issues regarding inheritance tax and wealth distribution. None of the students could provide concrete answers to the questions posed by the reporter. As per the report, all the students were from Greater Noida's Galgotias University.

After the video report went viral on social media, netizens expressed concern about the state of education and awareness among students. Many trolled the students for their lack of understanding of political issues and grand reality, especially during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Many raised questions on why the authorities of private-run Galgotias University allowed and organised a protest march for students towards the head office of a political party.

We didn't know it was propaganda: Galgotias University student

In a post on X, Laxmi Sharma who appears to be from Galgotias University said, "We have realised our mistakes. We didn't know it was propaganda; we were only told that we would get a chance to meet Kangana Ranaut", she said, speaking on behalf of the student council at Galgotias University. She added, "University management forced us to gather & handed us those placards".

Sharma said that the university does not have the budget for such well-printed posters and that if they had the option, students would have made the posters on chart paper. After the controversy erupted, Sharma shared on X that students had removed all photos of students protesting on X.

Blame on university management for organising protest

"We are apolitical mostly, but we were promised to give full internal marks by the management", Sharma said on X. She said that the management of the university told students that they would get a chance to meet Kangana Ranaut, who has recently joined politics, if students give out a strong statement against the Congress. They were asked to become "youth ki awaaz", she said, adding that students were not aware of the ground reality.

We could not immediately verify Laxmi Sharma is/was a student from Galgotias University but her comments on X have gone viral, and garnered support from several users assuming she may be a student from the varsity.

Roshan Rai, a X user, lauded Laxmi Sharma for admitting her mistake and advised her to better concentrate on her studies. "Takes guts to admit. Great that you realised your mistake, go back and focus on studies. All the best for your future", he told Sharma.

Sharma responded, "We are being called fools. We are all troubled over this; one day has changed our lives".

Another X user told Sharma, "I appreciate your honesty. It's not the students' fault. It's the management that is to be blamed".

Commenting on the university, an X user said that apart from the flop BJP propaganda, the third-grade education imparted by the university also got exposed. "Who will employ you now?", he asked.

Demand for strict action against spread of propaganda

Another user commented tagging the legal cell of the Indian National Congress to take strict action against spreading propaganda during elections.

An X user added, "On one hand you claim to be political, on the other, you say that you are completely unaware of ground reality of politics. You wouldn't be apologizing, if not for the backlash". There is a lesson here for all who follow directions blindly, he added, saying "You are young & should be forgiven".