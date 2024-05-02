WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024: Check Pass Percentage Statistics Of The Last 10 Years

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage Statistics | Representative Photo

According to the official notification shared by the board, the WB 10th result 2024 was announced in an official press conference at 9 am today. Students will be able to download their scorecard from 9.45am onwards.

In the year 2023, 6,82,321 candidates had appeared for the WBBSE exam. The overall pass percentage was 86.15.

In the year 2022, 10,98,775 candidates had appeared for the WBBSE exam. The overall pass percentage was 86.60.

In the year 2021, 10,79,749 candidates had appeared for the WBBSE exam. The overall pass percentage was 100.

In the year 2020, 10,35,666 candidates had appeared for the WBBSE exam. The overall pass percentage was 86.34.

In the year 2019, 10,66,176 candidates had appeared for the WBBSE exam. The overall pass percentage was 86.07.

In the year 2018, 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the WBBSE exam. The overall pass percentage was 85.49.

In the year 2017, 10,71,717 candidates had appeared for the WBBSE exam. The overall pass percentage was 85.65.

In the year 2016, 11,44,097 candidates had appeared for the WBBSE exam. The overall pass percentage was 84.5.

In the year 2015, 10,35,930 candidates had appeared for the WBBSE exam. The overall pass percentage was 81.8.

In the year 2014, 10,51,859 candidates had appeared for the WBBSE exam. The overall pass percentage was 78.45.

Students who appeared in the high school exams can check their scores at the WBBSE online portal. They can go through the following steps to download the marks card:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the West Bengal Result 2024 Bengali link

Step 3: Submit the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: WB Class 10 Results 2024 will appear

Step 5: View and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future records