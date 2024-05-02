WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2024: Check Grading System And More Details Here

Madhyamik Result 2024: Check Grading System And More Details Here | Representative Image

The WBBSE Result Scorecard will be available to be downloaded from 9.45 onwards today.

As per the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024, class 10 exams were held between February 2 and 12, 2024.

What Details Should You Look Out For On Your WBBSE Madhyamik Scorecard?

Candidate Name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks obtained

Overall marks

Divisions obtained

Qualifying status

Students must thoroughly check out these details written on the Madhyamik Result 2024 Bengali scorecard. In case of any error, they should immediately contact the school authorities for rectification.

Can You Apply For Reevaluation?

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for reevaluation of their Madhyamik Result 2024. In order to do so, they will have to complete the application procedure and pay the required fee.

If a student secures marks in the range of 90-100, they will get an AA grade with an ''Outstanding" remark.

If a student secures marks in the range of 80 - 89, they will get an A grade with an "Excellent" remark.

If a student secures marks in the range of 60 - 79, they will get an A grade with a "Very good" remark.

If a student secures marks in the range of 45 - 59, they will get a B+ grade with a "Good" remark.

If a student secures marks in the range of 35 - 44, they will get a B grade with a "Satisfactory" remark.

If a student secures marks in the range of 25-34, they will get a C grade with a "Marginal" remark.

If a student secures marks below 25, they will get a D grade with a "Below satisfactory" remark.