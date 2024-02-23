 WBBSE Introduces Online Marking System For WB Madhyamik Exams, Know More
Learn about the WBBSE's new online marking system for WB Madhyamik exams. Get insights into the video demonstration, strict assessment rules, and the board's commitment to transparency. Streamlining the submission process for increased efficiency.

Representative Image | File

The WBBSE has introduced a new method for examiners overseeing the WB Madhyamik exams to input marks. They are now mandated to enter marks online, alongside the conventional ICR and OMR marks foils.

To help chief examiners get used to the new system, a thorough video demonstration has been created. Once ready, this instructional video will be quickly shared with relevant authorities for distribution and use.

Additionally, the WBBSE has released strict rules to maintain the honesty and privacy of the assessment procedure. These rules cover a range of actions, such as secure transportation, careful storage procedures, confidentiality protections, and the banning of assessing answer papers in public areas.

Furthermore, authorities are directed to keep CCTV recordings from the days of the exams until the declaration of the WB 10th result 2024, emphasizing the board's dedication to openness and responsibility.

The new online verification system represents a major step forward, expanding on the initial introduction last year. The board aims to streamline the submission process and enhance efficiency. Schools are urged to seek assistance from overseers due to the potential difficulties during this transition.

The selected 4 to 5 people will help guide the online submission process to ensure it is completed on time.

