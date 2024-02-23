TS EAMCET 2024 Registration: Important Dates, Exam Schedule, and How to Apply

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced that the registration process for TS EAMCET 2024 will commence on February 26, 2024. This entrance test is for candidates aspiring to pursue courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy within the state. Here's a breakdown of important dates, exam schedules, fees, and how to apply:

Important Dates:

Registration Begins: February 26, 2024

Last Date to Apply: April 6, 2024

Correction Window: April 8 to April 12, 2024

Hall Ticket Download: May 1, 2024

Engineering Exam Dates: May 9 and 10, 2024 (9 am to 12 noon)

Agriculture and Pharmacy Exam Dates: May 11 and 12, 2024 (3 pm to 6 pm)

How to apply:

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the registration link and complete the registration process by providing necessary details.

Log in to your account using the credentials created during registration.

Fill out the application form accurately.

Pay the application fee as per your category.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Download a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fees:

Engineering or Agriculture and Pharmacy (Single Paper): ₹900/- (Others), ₹500/- (SC/ST/PH)

Both Engineering and Agriculture/Pharmacy (Both Papers): ₹1800/- (Others), ₹1000/- (SC/ST/PH)

Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying for the examination. Further details regarding eligibility, exam pattern, and syllabus can be found on the official website of TSCHE.