ICAI CA May 2024 Registration Closes Today | Late Fee Deadline | Exam Dates Announced

icai.org

The registration process for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is closing today, and late registrations will not be accepted.

The exam dates for May 2024 have already been announced on the official website, icai.org. To be eligible for the exam, candidates must meet the qualification criteria and submit their registration before the deadline.

As per the schedule, CA Intermediate exams 2024 will be held on May 3, 5, 7 for Group 1 and May 9, 11, and 13 for Group 2. CA Final Group 1 and 2 exams will be held from May 2 to 6 and May 8 to 12 respectively. The institute informed that the CA Foundation May exams 2024 will be held after the inter-final exams from June 20, 22, 24, and 26.

Candidates who wish to appear for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations in May-June 2024 must apply online on the official website, eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP). It is mandatory to submit the application before the deadline. In case a student fails to do so, they will be given another opportunity to apply by paying a late fee of Rs 600 for Indian candidates or 10 US Dollars.

Those students who fail to submit the application for CA May exam 2024 before the deadline will be given one more opportunity to apply by paying a late fee of Rs 600 for Indian candidates or 10 US Dollars.

What comes next?

Applicants have the opportunity to review upcoming events and resources needed to fulfill a request, such as applying for a job, seeking admission, or accessing a service. Furthermore, students who intend to modify their exam city and language for the Chartered Accountants examination can make changes during the correction period.Events

Registration for CA Foundation, Inter, and Final exams closes on February 23. Late registration with a fee is open until March 2. Correction facility is available from March 3 to 9.