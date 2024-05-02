Non-Implementation Of NEP-2020 By Few States Worries Ex-UGC Chief

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chairman of University Grants Commission Prof DP Singh voiced concern over certain states' reluctance to implement National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Emphasising on the need for nationwide uniformity in education policy, he warned of potential complications arising from conflicting policies.

“There can’t be two education policies in one nation. If two policies co-exit then equivalence related issues over academic awards will crop up,” he told reporters.

Chancellor of Tata Institute of Social Sciences talks about student's interests

Chancellor of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Singh urged non-compliant states to prioritise students' interests by embracing NEP-2020.

He highlighted the role of credit frameworks and academic banks in facilitating policy's implementation.

Regarding ambitious goal of increasing gross enrolment ratio (GER) from existing 28% to 50% by 2035, Singh acknowledged the challenge but believed that it was achievable. “With dedicated efforts, particularly by allocating 6% of GDP to higher education, increasing infrastructure, digital mode of teaching and learning the target could be achieved,” he said.

Advocating a blended mode of teaching, he underscored the importance of online and distance learning to bolster GER. Singh emphasised education's pivotal role in propelling India towards economic development, declaring it as the cornerstone of national progress.